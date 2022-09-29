A Hero’s Homecoming: West Monroe native Quentin Henry looks to make history at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Saturday

“I would say my goal the entire time wasn’t to be the best in the world in something. The goal the entire time was to make myself better.”

And, on October 1 West Monroe High School alum, Quentin Henry will have a chance to add to his 5-1 record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). Even cooler, he’s got a shot to do it in his backyard.

“This is what my whole career has boiled down to, ” says Henry.

Quentin “The Hero” Henry, who was there for our first responders, when they needed him the most, during COVID-19 – is putting on a show for locals at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. And, the former Rebel football player expects a raucous crowd.

“When you’re in the ring, it does make a difference when the crowd is pulling for you, ” says Henry. “If you land a good shot, and the crowd goes crazy that fires you up more. As being a hometown guy, that’s who you’re looking to hear the ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ from.”

However, the bigger battle was getting BKFC to Louisiana.

“I had my first fight in 2019, ” says Henry. “And, Ricky Norris, the head of the mixed martial arts commission for the state of Louisiana. He said, ‘Man, I want to get this in Louisiana.’ He started working to get it introduced to through the legislature. I ended up getting with Friday Ellis. There’s been some grind put into it. I’m not going to say I haven’t enjoyed it. It’s cool to be a part of something.”

And, now Quentin Henry has made history and hopes to do the same, inside the octagon, on October 1.

“That’s always kind of been at the back of my mind, I’d be the first bare knuckle champion from Louisiana, ” says Henry. “I grew up in a time in martial arts where the attitude around most of the veterans or senior guys, ‘I’m not going to help you. I’m not going to hand it out to you. I had to figure it out so you have to figure it out.’ When I’m opening doors, I’m putting doorstops for other fighters.”

Quentin Henry will fight Lorenzo Hunt, Saturday, October 1 at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.