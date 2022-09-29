ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

A Hero’s Homecoming: West Monroe native Quentin Henry looks to make history at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Saturday

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago

“I would say my goal the entire time wasn’t to be the best in the world in something. The goal the entire time was to make myself better.”

And, on October 1 West Monroe High School alum, Quentin Henry will have a chance to add to his 5-1 record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). Even cooler, he’s got a shot to do it in his backyard.

“This is what my whole career has boiled down to, ” says Henry.

Quentin “The Hero” Henry, who was there for our first responders, when they needed him the most, during COVID-19 – is putting on a show for locals at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. And, the former Rebel football player expects a raucous crowd.

“When you’re in the ring, it does make a difference when the crowd is pulling for you, ” says Henry. “If you land a good shot, and the crowd goes crazy that fires you up more. As being a hometown guy, that’s who you’re looking to hear the ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ from.”

However, the bigger battle was getting BKFC to Louisiana.

“I had my first fight in 2019, ” says Henry. “And, Ricky Norris, the head of the mixed martial arts commission for the state of Louisiana. He said, ‘Man, I want to get this in Louisiana.’ He started working to get it introduced to through the legislature. I ended up getting with Friday Ellis. There’s been some grind put into it. I’m not going to say I haven’t enjoyed it. It’s cool to be a part of something.”

And, now Quentin Henry has made history and hopes to do the same, inside the octagon, on October 1.

“That’s always kind of been at the back of my mind, I’d be the first bare knuckle champion from Louisiana, ” says Henry. “I grew up in a time in martial arts where the attitude around most of the veterans or senior guys, ‘I’m not going to help you. I’m not going to hand it out to you. I had to figure it out so you have to figure it out.’ When I’m opening doors, I’m putting doorstops for other fighters.”

Quentin Henry will fight Lorenzo Hunt, Saturday, October 1 at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

MyArkLaMiss

Navy Veteran and graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe serves with Naval Oceanography at Stennis Space Center

Gulfport, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Cupp, a 2003 Sulphur high school graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, is part of Naval Oceanography, according to a release. Cupp ensures the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars through his service at Naval Information Forces, stationed at Stennis […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe

Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; September 28,2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
