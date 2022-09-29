Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance

Read full article on original website
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
Signeasy Adds Powerful Capabilities to Its Esignature API Along With a Self-Serve Developer Platform
Loved by global, fast-growing businesses like Nomisma, Rappi, and Truepill. Signeasy, a leading provider of eSignature and contract workflow solutions, today announced the release of its updated eSignature API solution and the tremendous growth of its API business over the last two years. Signeasy’s customers have grown tenfold, and its continued momentum signifies great demand for powerful eSignature API solutions worldwide.
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner
Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients. “The CDI and...
Avaya Named a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Video Conferencing – Enabling Future-Ready Unified Communications
Avaya Driving Innovation in Traditional Video Meetings with True Workstream Collaboration, Enabling Teams to Achieve Seamless Coordination and Productivity. Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022. Avaya continues to provide customers with digital workplace solutions built on the understanding that work is not just what is done within a meeting, but also the before and after.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen
RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO’s AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
Pliant Named as Top 20 Vendor
DEJ report highlights Pliant as an emerging leader in the IT performance management market. Pliant, a leading provider of API-driven orchestration and automation solutions announced that it has been named a Top 20 Emerging Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The classification is based on the findings of a major DEJ study entitled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022,” which gathered input and insights from over 3,300 organizations. DEJ researchers selected the winning vendors based on how effectively they address the top IT performance management challenges cited by study participants.
