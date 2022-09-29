Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance

Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.

