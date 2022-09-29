Read full article on original website
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
GUGGEMOS: Let’s go to ‘the Gug’
As summer residents for more than 25 years, my husband and I made friends with recently-deceased local concert organizer, Chris Guggemos. When arriving each summer and taking our first walk downtown, we would joke “Guess who we’ll see first?” It was consistently Chris, who would be strolling Sherman. His smiling face and hugs would often be our first warm greeting to our favorite summer destination.
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
Time for a new home
A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
KCTFHR receives $30K grant from Carr Foundation
The Gregory C. Carr Foundation has granted the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations $30,000 to help support a number of human rights initiatives in Kootenai County. The task force announced the grant award Thursday, and noted the work of Greg Carr, an Idaho native who is a philanthropist and human rights activist with a long history of supporting human rights in North Idaho.
SCHOOLS: A disgrace
I’m writing in COMPLETE support of the recent “Readers Write” piece from Ronald Deady. Our public school system is a disgrace and a complete failure in its major goal of EFFECTIVELY and HONESTLY educating our youth. Parents must pay closer attention to the mal-education of their children!
MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community
Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
A boon for welding, auto students
Welding and automotive technology students at Kootenai Technical Education Campus are about to enjoy expanded space and inventory, thanks to the more than $300,000 in grants their programs have just been awarded. "The state of Idaho just got approved for $4 million throughout the state for career technical education expansion,"...
GROWTH: ‘Enough is enough’
I moved up here to Idaho when I was 3 years old. I love it up here and I never want to move. The people, the scenery, and the community spirit made me proud to live in such an amazing state. Although, there is something that is happening that grieves my heart.
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
