Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Onyx Package Available To Order Again
The Cadillac CT4 is the luxury marque’s least expensive and least popular model currently on sale today, with the latter result being the result of various production issues and bottlenecks tracing their roots back to the COVID-19 pandemic. These supply line issues forced Cadillac to remove some options from the range, including the Onyx Package.
gmauthority.com
Some 2022 GMC Canyon Units Built Without Black B-Pillar Applique
Automakers are still struggling to keep up with consumer demand for new vehicles. As a result of parts shortages that trace their roots back the COVID-19 pandemic, some vehicles are losing options and features to help alleviate supply chain constraints in order to get more cars on dealership lots. GM is struggling with its own set of issues to produce vehicles, and a newfound example of the constraints it’s facing involves some trims of the 2022 GMC Canyon built without the black B-pillar applique.
gmauthority.com
Used Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Prices Are Still Very High
By this point, we’re no strangers to the astronomical prices new and used cars are going for these days. Supply chains are still tight, and automakers just can’t meet the demand of consumers. This is even more true in the case of desirable models, such as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Caddy has proven itself to be an amazing car in all aspects, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing the prices reflect the hype. Built in low numbers, boasting highly desirable performance statistics, and a Cadillac confirmation that this will be the last ICE V-Series car with a manual, we halfway expected mild markups, but the true numbers are astonishing.
gmauthority.com
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is No Longer Available
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently luxury marque’s most expensive and best-selling model, but GM has been struggling with production issues and bottlenecks that trace their roots to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now. These supply chain problems have led Cadillac to pull some options on some vehicles and the 2023 Escalade has become the latest victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup: First Photos
The GMC Hummer EV is an impressive bit of kit, combining cutting-edge all-electric powertrain tech with a suit of off-road-ready equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the 2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup thanks to the following GM Authority photos. For those readers who may be unaware,...
gmauthority.com
All-New 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Now Shipping In China
Following the official launch of the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in China in June, GM’s local subsidiary announced that Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover has just started shipping in the Asian country. The SAIC-GM joint venture officially began distributing the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in China on September 28th, when...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Spotted Undergoing Towing Test
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV introduces an all-new, all-electric iteration of the popular pickup nameplate, making its big debut earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. Now, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has been spotted undergoing a towing test. This particular example appears to be a Work Truck...
gmauthority.com
GM Van Sales Up Eight Percent During Q2 2022
GM van sales increased in the United States and Canada while decreasing in Mexico by just one unit during the second quarter of 2022. GM van sales are comprised of the Chevy Express and GMC Savana, including passenger, cargo, and cutaway/chassis cab models. In Mexico, GM only sells the Express.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen GMC Acadia To Get Super Cruise: Exclusive
GM will debut an all-new third generation for the GMC Acadia crossover with the upcoming 2024 model year, introducing a long list of important updates and changes. Now, GM Authority has learned that these changes will include the option to equip the GM Super Cruise system. For those readers who...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Camaro adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Sharkskin Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of nine exterior colors offered on the muscle car, which include:
gmauthority.com
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
gmauthority.com
2009 Saab 9-3 Among Best 10 Used Convertibles Under $10,000, Says KBB
Having made it to KBB’s list of best used convertibles under $10,000 last year, the drop-top has once again landed on the same list this year. The Saab 9-3 Convertible was ranked ninth on KBB‘s top 10 list, bumping it up one spot from its ranking the previous year. The publication praised the GM-era Saab convertible for its exterior styling and peppy powertrain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
GM Heritage Center Moving To Grand Blanc Township Building
The GM Heritage Center, which houses a collection of 600 cars and trucks from the automaker’s history, will soon be relocated to Grand Blanc Township in Michigan, bringing it closer to GM’s hometown. According to local outlet 12 News, GM made the announcement on Thursday, September 29th that...
gmauthority.com
GM Creates Individual Soundtracks For Each Of Its EVs
GM has created unique soundtracks for each of its electric vehicles, using sound design to find the perfect tone for each model. Jay Kapadia is GM’s Creative Sound Director. He is a classically trained musician and electronics engineer that uses his expertise to develop advanced sound design for the automaker, becoming GM’s first-ever lead sound designer in 2017. He was tapped to create soundtracks for each of GM’s existing and forthcoming EVs, and finds his muse in the personality of each vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GM Midsize Pickup Trucks Sales Up 49 Percent During Q2 2022
GM midsize pickup truck sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. GM truck sales are comprised of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, GM sells the Colorado alongside the all-new Chevy S10 Max. Sales Numbers...
gmauthority.com
Rough Country Presents Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Lift Kits: Video
Rough Country, an aftermarket parts supplier that specializes in trucks and off-road vehicles, recently released a video showcasing its five-inch and seven-inch torsion bar drop suspension lift kits for the latest generation of GM’s heavy duty pickups – the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Both the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Launched As Upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Rival
Stellantis has unveiled the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, debuting a fresh rival for the upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel slots in between Laramie and Power Wagon in terms of the vehicle lineup, and is offered in a Crew Cab body style with a six-foot, four-inch bed. The exterior shows similar styling as Power Wagon, plus unique elements for the badging and a sport performance hood. Under the skin is a set of skid plates, while 33-inch off-road tires mounted on 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels offered with late availability) are in the corners. Customers can also opt for a 12,000-pound Warn winch straight from the factory for gasoline-powered models.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Announced In The Middle East
Hot on the heels of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s official unveiling on September 26th, General Motors just announced the latest evolution of Chevrolet‘s heavy-duty truck in the Middle East market. The automaker’s Middle East affiliate announced comprehensive enhancements to the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, confirming that...
gmauthority.com
NCM Motorsports Park Gets First Corvette Z06 Fleet
The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park will expand its vehicle fleet with the addition of two new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 models, making it the first racetrack to offer the latest high-performance sports car to its customers. Guests will be able to take the new Corvette Z06 around for four...
gmauthority.com
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In September 2022
In September 2022, there are no GMC Savana discount offers. While interest-free financing for the full-size passenger and cargo van was available at the beginning of the year, this incentive is no longer available. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the month of September,...
Comments / 0