Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Will Red Sox sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers? ‘I hope it happens,’ Devers says

TORONTO — The Red Sox would make a big statement early in the offseason if they re-signed Xander Bogaerts, then extended slugger Rafael Devers longterm. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Devers, meanwhile, is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He’s open to negotiating a longterm deal this winter.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’

TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste

America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A

There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
