Red Sox make 4 roster moves, including optioning Jarren Duran, recalling Josh Winckowski
TORONTO — The Red Sox made four roster moves before Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre. They optioned both outfielder Jarren Duran and relief pitcher Tyler Danish. Both will remain with the major league club on the taxi squad as the minor league has ended.
Red Sox officially will finish with a losing record and in last place in AL East in 2022
TORONTO — The Red Sox’s 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays here Friday guaranteed that they will have a losing record in 2022 and finish last in the AL East. “I’m disappointed,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I do believe coming into the season we had a good team.”
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Might Red Sox extend J.D. Martinez a qualifying offer? DH talks ‘exciting, stressful’ free agency
TORONTO — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez who all are eligible for free agency this coming offseason. The qualifying offer is expected to be worth approximately $19 million for 2023. It seems...
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran describes his season as a ‘rollercoaster’
TORONTO — Jarren Duran is back with the Red Sox after spending more than month at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled Duran on Friday and placed Kaleb Ort (unvaccinated from COVID-19) on the restricted list. This marks Duran’s fifth stint with Boston this season. “Just a rollercoaster for me,”...
Red Sox shut out again, have been outscored 19-0 in two games in Toronto
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have absolutely dominated the Red Sox this season. The domination has continued this weekend. The Red Sox lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. They have been outscored by Toronto 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston had just...
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Will Red Sox sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers? ‘I hope it happens,’ Devers says
TORONTO — The Red Sox would make a big statement early in the offseason if they re-signed Xander Bogaerts, then extended slugger Rafael Devers longterm. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Devers, meanwhile, is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He’s open to negotiating a longterm deal this winter.
Red Sox relationship with Xander Bogaerts hasn’t soured over contract talks, Sam Kennedy says
It’s no secret that the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts have stood on unsettled -- if not awkward -- ground all season. The star shortstop is on the verge of opting out of his contract and hitting free agency and, to his disappointment, the sides have been unable to come to terms on a new deal to this point.
For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
Xander Bogaerts, birthday boy, at DH in Red Sox lineup Saturday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts is celebrating his 30th birthday Saturday. He will be the designated hitter for the Red Sox who play the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. “He’s 30 so I’ve gotta take care of him now,” manager Alex Cora joked.
Red Sox blown out, Nick Pivetta gives up 117.5 mph, 447-foot homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
TORONTO — Nick Pivetta’s struggles against AL East opponents continued Friday. The Red Sox right-handed starting pitcher allowed four runs (three earned runs) in 5 innings to the Blue Jays. Boston lost 9-0 here at Rogers Centre. Toronto improved to 14-3 against Boston. Pivetta gave up six hits...
When Orson Welles came to Springfield: Actor-director spoke at Symphony Hall in 1939 (Viewpoint)
Shortly after scaring radio audiences with his “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast — but before filming “Citizen Kane” — actor-director Orson Welles packed what is now Symphony Hall for a lecture and one-man show. Several years ago, I came across a Court Square...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste
America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
businesswest.com
The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A
There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
