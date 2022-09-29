UK Consumers Believe Companies Only Commit to the Circular Economy to Profit From It, Revealed in a New Study by GetApp

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
salestechstar.com
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy
Bruce Whitfield will deliver keynote address at 17 November event in Johannesburg. Leading global analytics company FICO, named best technology provider for data analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, will be hosting the 6th FICO Forum Africa on 17 November in Johannesburg. Attendees will explore how African financial institutions can use technology advances and advanced analytics to increase growth during a challenging economic period, marked by a cost-of-living crisis, the pandemic’s after-effects and an increase in financial scams.
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
We pinpointed the young finance professionals on the runway to success, even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks.
Duolingo says its English language tests for visas are cheap and secure
The founder of the language app is in talks with the UK government about offering its online test to visa applicants, at less than £50 a time
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 28-year-old freelancer explains how 'fake it till you make it' helped her set up a digital nomad lifestyle and work less than 30 hours a week
Katie Janner, 28, works 15 to 30 hours a week as a freelance podcast editor. It allows her to travel the world and avoid "endless Zoom meetings."
salestechstar.com
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
salestechstar.com
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
salestechstar.com
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
salestechstar.com
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
salestechstar.com
Versace Chooses Board to Transform Retail Planning
Board helps luxury fashion house optimize Allocation, Replenishment, and Item Planning processes. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, announced that Versace, the Italian fashion house that symbolizes luxury worldwide, has chosen Board to transform its Retail Planning.
salestechstar.com
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
salestechstar.com
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
salestechstar.com
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow, Honeywell Back Noodle.ai with $25M Series C to End Global Supply Chain Crisis
Yesterday’s Planning Systems Can’t Withstand Today’s Supply Chain Volatility; Noodle.ai’s Tech Changes the Game. Noodle.ai, creator of the world’s leading supply chain system of intelligence, announced it has closed a $25M Series C funding round, including participation from the venture arm of ServiceNow and Honeywell Ventures. The investments provide further validation of Noodle.ai’s innovative AI-driven platform, Inventory Flow, a supply chain system of intelligence that enables companies to profitably navigate some of the world’s most complex supply chain challenges.
salestechstar.com
Puresoftware Expands Its Presence in Europe With Its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new delivery centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware’s digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.
salestechstar.com
GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution. GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.
Comments / 0