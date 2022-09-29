Read full article on original website
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
This Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon cost $15,000 to set up—it brought in $28,000 in just a year
In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
These parks in Virginia, South Carolina, Utah and other states are perfect for an autumn visit.
Yellowstone National Park: New Wildfire Reported in Northwest Corner of Park
Yellowstone National Park has been through a lot the past few weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better. A new wildfire was spotted in the park. Visitors in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, which contains the northwest area of the park, reported seeing smoke in the area. Later that evening, a helicopter went out to the area to investigate, and they saw a new fire. It is stated in the news release that they believe the new fire started after being igniting by lightning several days before it was spotted on Tuesday, September 27.
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park way down
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park is way down over previous seasons. Yellowstone hosted nearly 600000 visitors in in August 2022. This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreational visits), which was the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-COVID.
Complete Guide to Yosemite National Park with Kids
When it comes to national parks, few have quite the name or cachet of Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is also one of the most visited – and with good reason. The park’s majestic waterfalls, grand giant trees, and natural wonders like Half Dome and El Capitan are truly breathtaking to behold.
Yellowstone National Park’s Gardner Canyon Road Likely to Return ‘Back to Its Natural State’
Over the summer, record flooding, rockslides, and high waters washed out entire bridges and sections of road in Yellowstone National Park. Since then, park officials have been hard at work ensuring that the park remains open via temporary access roads. Now, however, attention is turning toward permanent replacements. The temporary...
