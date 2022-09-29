ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon cost $15,000 to set up—it brought in $28,000 in just a year

In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: New Wildfire Reported in Northwest Corner of Park

Yellowstone National Park has been through a lot the past few weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better. A new wildfire was spotted in the park. Visitors in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, which contains the northwest area of the park, reported seeing smoke in the area. Later that evening, a helicopter went out to the area to investigate, and they saw a new fire. It is stated in the news release that they believe the new fire started after being igniting by lightning several days before it was spotted on Tuesday, September 27.
Jackson Hole Radio

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park way down

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park is way down over previous seasons. Yellowstone hosted nearly 600000 visitors in in August 2022. This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreational visits), which was the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-COVID.
cohaitungchi.com

Complete Guide to Yosemite National Park with Kids

When it comes to national parks, few have quite the name or cachet of Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is also one of the most visited – and with good reason. The park’s majestic waterfalls, grand giant trees, and natural wonders like Half Dome and El Capitan are truly breathtaking to behold.
