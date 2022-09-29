Acceldata Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Optimized Data Costs and Reliability for Enterprise Data Environments

Read full article on original website
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
du Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Digital Transformation Journey to 5G
Next-generation OSS solution from HPE provides a single orchestration platform enabling services from traditional mobile and fixed line connectivity to 5G slice management and Edge orchestration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation...
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner
Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients. “The CDI and...
Signeasy Adds Powerful Capabilities to Its Esignature API Along With a Self-Serve Developer Platform
Loved by global, fast-growing businesses like Nomisma, Rappi, and Truepill. Signeasy, a leading provider of eSignature and contract workflow solutions, today announced the release of its updated eSignature API solution and the tremendous growth of its API business over the last two years. Signeasy’s customers have grown tenfold, and its continued momentum signifies great demand for powerful eSignature API solutions worldwide.
IDnow Announces Collaboration With Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure
IDnow delivers identity verification and authentication for Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway. IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure.
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
Avaya Named a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Video Conferencing – Enabling Future-Ready Unified Communications
Avaya Driving Innovation in Traditional Video Meetings with True Workstream Collaboration, Enabling Teams to Achieve Seamless Coordination and Productivity. Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022. Avaya continues to provide customers with digital workplace solutions built on the understanding that work is not just what is done within a meeting, but also the before and after.
Oracle and Teléfonos de México Partner to Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services in Mexico
-Strategic alliance will enable organizations to take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s enterprise-grade performance and security, and powerful data, analytics, and multicloud capabilities. -TELMEX-Triara’s close to 800,000 square foot data center will provide the availability, redundancy, scalability, and operational continuity needed to host a second planned Oracle Cloud Region...
