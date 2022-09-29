Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
GROWTH: ‘Enough is enough’
I moved up here to Idaho when I was 3 years old. I love it up here and I never want to move. The people, the scenery, and the community spirit made me proud to live in such an amazing state. Although, there is something that is happening that grieves my heart.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
Comments / 0