Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for another riveting episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. In this episode, the guys discuss the Jets' passing game, the Ravens' backfield, D.J. Moore's lack of production and a whole lot more.
01:55 NEWS / Zach Wilson starting week 4 vs. PIT
06:05 NEWS / Jameis Winston & Chris Olave
08:10 NEWS / Praise for Ravens RB Justice Hill
10:55 NEWS / Keenan Allen expected back for week 4
14:00 Baker Mayfield & D.J. Moore
21:30 KC offense
26:00 Mobile QBs
28:55 Raiders & Jaguars
33:20 RBs with 80%+ of team snaps
40:10 Dameon Pierce
43:00 Worst pass defenses in the NFL
46:00 Jacoby Brissett & David Njoku
50:20 Worst rush defenses in the NFL
52:00 Top 10 targets per routes run
52:45 CeeDee Lamb
55:30 TNF Preview: Dolphins at Bengals
