ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security

This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

End of an era: Judge Buchanan to retire in January

SANDPOINT — She planned to be a child psychologist, but after taking the LSAT test — almost on a whim — and doing very well, Judge Barbara Buchanan ended up going to law school instead. Buchanan announced her retirement this summer from Idaho’s First Judicial District to...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kootenai County, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Kootenai County, ID
Government
Kootenai County, ID
Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Roger William Junttila, 72

Roger William Junttila passed away Sept. 24, at the age of 72. Roger was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to William and Irma Junttila where he joined three older sisters Sheila, Faye, and Pat. Growing up, he excelled at sports at Kootenai High School. No doubt from his group of...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CANDLELIGHT: Polling place decision hypocritical

In regard to the article today, Coeur d’Alene Press Candlelight Christian Fellowship shouldn’t hold elections at the church, insinuating they are swaying voters by sending out political leaflets: My question is why is it the School Board can send out slanted flyers and pamphlets (at taxpayers expense) and still hold elections in the schools. Seems a bit hypocritical to me.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community

Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Candlelight likely to remain polling place

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho College#Spokane Community College#Accreditation#Fud#The Republican Party#School Board#The Nic Zone 5 Trustee#Republicans
inlander.com

Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Shelda Jo Duff, 66

How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Paul Penman, 65

Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

REAWAKENING TOUR: First Amendment right

In response to Ashley Spencer in the Sunday, Sept. 25 LTE’s. I have been and continue to be concerned about responses such as Ms. Spencer’s. The event, The Reawakening Tour, regardless of your beliefs, was a national event held in Post Falls that should have had a mention in the Coeur d’Alene Press. It is clear that you, Ms. Spencer, do not subscribe to the messages that may have been extolled, however, we still live in a country that does have a constitution and within it, a First Amendment. It is every American’s right, under the constitution to speak and to listen to free speech, and different viewpoints, in fact, many and or all viewpoints. To insult people who don’t think like you do is exemplary of a biased viewpoint and an unwillingness to listen to others.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

The Chris Guggemos we embraced as our “Music Man” wasn’t the same one who conceived the idea for summer concerts in the park three decades ago. Chris, who died Monday, was a far different man when he asked parks director Doug Eastwood to help him bring music to City Park – a struggling, bitter one who was mad at the world.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92

Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants

Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy