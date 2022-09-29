Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
Bonner County Daily Bee
End of an era: Judge Buchanan to retire in January
SANDPOINT — She planned to be a child psychologist, but after taking the LSAT test — almost on a whim — and doing very well, Judge Barbara Buchanan ended up going to law school instead. Buchanan announced her retirement this summer from Idaho’s First Judicial District to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roger William Junttila, 72
Roger William Junttila passed away Sept. 24, at the age of 72. Roger was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to William and Irma Junttila where he joined three older sisters Sheila, Faye, and Pat. Growing up, he excelled at sports at Kootenai High School. No doubt from his group of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: Polling place decision hypocritical
In regard to the article today, Coeur d’Alene Press Candlelight Christian Fellowship shouldn’t hold elections at the church, insinuating they are swaying voters by sending out political leaflets: My question is why is it the School Board can send out slanted flyers and pamphlets (at taxpayers expense) and still hold elections in the schools. Seems a bit hypocritical to me.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community
Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
inlander.com
Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
Coeur d'Alene Press
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REAWAKENING TOUR: First Amendment right
In response to Ashley Spencer in the Sunday, Sept. 25 LTE’s. I have been and continue to be concerned about responses such as Ms. Spencer’s. The event, The Reawakening Tour, regardless of your beliefs, was a national event held in Post Falls that should have had a mention in the Coeur d’Alene Press. It is clear that you, Ms. Spencer, do not subscribe to the messages that may have been extolled, however, we still live in a country that does have a constitution and within it, a First Amendment. It is every American’s right, under the constitution to speak and to listen to free speech, and different viewpoints, in fact, many and or all viewpoints. To insult people who don’t think like you do is exemplary of a biased viewpoint and an unwillingness to listen to others.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
The Chris Guggemos we embraced as our “Music Man” wasn’t the same one who conceived the idea for summer concerts in the park three decades ago. Chris, who died Monday, was a far different man when he asked parks director Doug Eastwood to help him bring music to City Park – a struggling, bitter one who was mad at the world.
Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
