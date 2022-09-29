Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
salestechstar.com
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
salestechstar.com
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
salestechstar.com
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero integrates Snowflake into Customer Success platform
Integration offers Customer Success teams a unified view of customer accounts, contacts, events and more in their ChurnZero dashboard. ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ChurnZero’s customers will benefit from easier access to important data stored on Snowflake, saving time and complexity as they focus on the critical work of driving retention, expansion, and revenue for their companies.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
SalesTech Platforms That Can Drive SMB Goals
The right Salestech platform helps your team close more deals and boost revenues. Whatever the size of your company, when it comes to choosing the right business tool, managers must always rely on scalable solutions. Salespeople use sales tools to manage their pipeline, organize their contacts, and streamline workflows to achieve maximum productivity. Nevertheless, before choosing the right sales tech tool, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of each one of them.
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
salestechstar.com
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Hikvision Launches Audio & Video Collaboration Solution
Hikvision unveils its full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution for global professionals, either individuals, small teams, or large groups, to meet different video conferencing and remote collaboration requirements. Video conferencing, meaning a live, virtual, and audio-visual connection between people, has become a rising trend in many regions across the...
salestechstar.com
TigerEye Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification with Prescient Assurance
TigerEye’s SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Customer Data is Protected. TigerEye, a sales software company currently in stealth, announced it completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 Type 1 audit,...
salestechstar.com
Algo Modernizes Microsoft’s Exchange of Business Data With Amazon
Algo, provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has successfully modernized the way Microsoft receives business data from Amazon. Rusty Sticha, Business Program Manager for Data Modernization Initiative at Microsoft expressed appreciation for Algo’s agility, precision, and professionalism. “The technical and functional experts at Algo have done an excellent job. They rapidly integrated data from the new Amazon APIs, and also ensured that the data was complete and accurate. I’m impressed with the clear, communicative way they engaged with us, and how quickly they delivered the project.”
salestechstar.com
NEC and Red Hat Expand Global Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization and Digital Transformation
NEC solutions built and delivered on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform for mission-critical applications. NEC Corporation and Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced an expanded global collaboration to drive IT modernization and digital transformation on Red Hat OpenShift. NEC now recognizes Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, as its preferred container platform for mission-critical applications, and this expansion will strengthen the technical cooperation between the two companies in this area, including the formation of a Center of Excellence and joint technology development.
salestechstar.com
CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner
Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients. “The CDI and...
salestechstar.com
Oracle and Teléfonos de México Partner to Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services in Mexico
-Strategic alliance will enable organizations to take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s enterprise-grade performance and security, and powerful data, analytics, and multicloud capabilities. -TELMEX-Triara’s close to 800,000 square foot data center will provide the availability, redundancy, scalability, and operational continuity needed to host a second planned Oracle Cloud Region...
salestechstar.com
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
Comments / 0