PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly

COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
