Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly
COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City stays tied for first in IEL, downs Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE — Aubrey Stennett had 13 kills and 21 assists as the visiting Lake City Timberwolves remained tied for first in the Inland Empire League with a 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings on Thursday night at Viking Court. Ella Hosfeld added...
