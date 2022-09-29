Read full article on original website
Multi-Time Convicted Felon Arrested After Dispute Leads to Shots Fired in Spokane
SPOKANE - On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Spokane Valley and Spokane Deputies responded to a report of a dispute in the parking lot of an apartment complex on N. Pines Road. The caller also advised police that gunshots had been fired. According to a press release...
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roger William Junttila, 72
Roger William Junttila passed away Sept. 24, at the age of 72. Roger was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to William and Irma Junttila where he joined three older sisters Sheila, Faye, and Pat. Growing up, he excelled at sports at Kootenai High School. No doubt from his group of...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
police1.com
Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
Spokane law enforcement raid Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants
Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Warrants led to arrests, discovery of drugs
SANDPOINT — Two people were arrested and an unspecified amount of various drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after a series of search warrants were executed in the city this week. The searches are a reminder that fentanyl is present in the community and region, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CELL TOWER: Commissioners, protect us
Many years ago, being a single woman raising two children, I purchased and worked to pay the cost of two small lots that I currently own in Armstrong Park, dreaming of the day when I would be able to build my dream home in my retirement years, paying the taxes, etc. along the way.
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
KHQ Right Now
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
