Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls tops Mt. Spokane in OT; Lakeland wins big
MEAD, Wash. — Jake Bustamante capped a 148-yard night with 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to send the Post Falls Trojans past the Mt. Spokane Wildcats 23-17 in a nonleague game on Friday night at Union Stadium. Mt. Spokane had the ball first in overtime, but Taycen Genetone of...
KREM
Pickleball Excellence in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is the sport of pickleball. Even though it was named the state sport of Washington in April, the pinnacle of the sport right now can be found in Hayden, Idaho. The number one ranked men's singles...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly
COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City stays tied for first in IEL, downs Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE — Aubrey Stennett had 13 kills and 21 assists as the visiting Lake City Timberwolves remained tied for first in the Inland Empire League with a 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings on Thursday night at Viking Court. Ella Hosfeld added...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOLS: A disgrace
I’m writing in COMPLETE support of the recent “Readers Write” piece from Ronald Deady. Our public school system is a disgrace and a complete failure in its major goal of EFFECTIVELY and HONESTLY educating our youth. Parents must pay closer attention to the mal-education of their children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
The Chris Guggemos we embraced as our “Music Man” wasn’t the same one who conceived the idea for summer concerts in the park three decades ago. Chris, who died Monday, was a far different man when he asked parks director Doug Eastwood to help him bring music to City Park – a struggling, bitter one who was mad at the world.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community
Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
GUGGEMOS: Let’s go to ‘the Gug’
As summer residents for more than 25 years, my husband and I made friends with recently-deceased local concert organizer, Chris Guggemos. When arriving each summer and taking our first walk downtown, we would joke “Guess who we’ll see first?” It was consistently Chris, who would be strolling Sherman. His smiling face and hugs would often be our first warm greeting to our favorite summer destination.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
