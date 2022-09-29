ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Urban renewal: District closures open big doors

Q: Which city was the first in Idaho to close an urban renewal district?. A: Post Falls, with the Riverbend district closing a full decade ago. Post Falls was recently in the news for closing its fifth urban renewal district. The Expo district has grown to an estimated $63.4 million in new construction market value while adding hundreds of good jobs.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It's been a great tool'

COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tree climbers go high

COEUR d’ALENE — For Aneesa Winn, the easy part of the Pacific Northwest International Society of Arboriculture’s annual Tree Climbing Championship was when she was more than 100 feet off the ground. “Once you get up there, putting aside the time pressure and the people watching, it...
Leslie Duncan
Coeur d'Alene Press

GROWTH: It affects all services

I don’t think I have ever heard or read something from anyone as uninformed as Jim Burkhardt’s letter of Sept. 22. “New residents will likely never use the services of the Sheriff’s Office.” What a very, very narrow view and understanding you have. Any increase...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Paul Penman, 65

Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Coeur d'Alene Press

KCTFHR receives $30K grant from Carr Foundation

The Gregory C. Carr Foundation has granted the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations $30,000 to help support a number of human rights initiatives in Kootenai County. The task force announced the grant award Thursday, and noted the work of Greg Carr, an Idaho native who is a philanthropist and human rights activist with a long history of supporting human rights in North Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Roger William Junttila, 72

Roger William Junttila passed away Sept. 24, at the age of 72. Roger was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to William and Irma Junttila where he joined three older sisters Sheila, Faye, and Pat. Growing up, he excelled at sports at Kootenai High School. No doubt from his group of...
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community

Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78

Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
