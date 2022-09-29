Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
Education rule-making amendment to appear on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including one that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 and approve or...
WVNews
West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
WVNews
Businesses in North Central West Virginia preparing for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although October has just begun, consumers might have noticed that Christmas items have hit the shelves at some retailers. This is just part of the early preparations that businesses are doing ahead of the holiday season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Scattered showers impacting West Virginia due to remnants of Hurricane Ian
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Meteorologists say there will be scattered rain showers and the chance of wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour throughout the Mountain State this weekend as Hurricane Ian dissipates. “We’re seeing the remnants of Ian circulating overhead, so that’s going to bring periods...
WVNews
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
WVNews
Delaware State defense holds off Robert Morris, 14-9
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed...
WVNews
Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg
BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday. Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Watkins, Hayek power Villanova to 45-20 romp over Maine
Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek and Villanova breezed to a 45-20 victory over Maine on Saturday. Villanova (3-2, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, grabbed a 10-0 lead on Matthew Mercurio's 39-yard field goal and Jalen Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.
Comments / 0