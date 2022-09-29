Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins at western Washington meet
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Post Falls senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course, finishing in 17 minutes, 31.1 seconds. Rebecca Keefe of Skyline was second in 18:02.8. Trojan freshman Talia Bonville was 26th (19:40.9) out of 226 runners in the girls race.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls tops Mt. Spokane in OT; Lakeland wins big
MEAD, Wash. — Jake Bustamante capped a 148-yard night with 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to send the Post Falls Trojans past the Mt. Spokane Wildcats 23-17 in a nonleague game on Friday night at Union Stadium. Mt. Spokane had the ball first in overtime, but Taycen Genetone of...
KREM
Pickleball Excellence in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is the sport of pickleball. Even though it was named the state sport of Washington in April, the pinnacle of the sport right now can be found in Hayden, Idaho. The number one ranked men's singles...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Roger William Junttila, 72
Roger William Junttila passed away Sept. 24, at the age of 72. Roger was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to William and Irma Junttila where he joined three older sisters Sheila, Faye, and Pat. Growing up, he excelled at sports at Kootenai High School. No doubt from his group of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lake City run over by Sandpoint
COEUR d’ALENE — Lake City took the opening kickoff and put together an impressive drive, all on the ground, well into Sandpoint territory. But the Timberwolves were stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth and 1 from the Bulldogs’ 29. And other than a few flickers of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOLS: A disgrace
I’m writing in COMPLETE support of the recent “Readers Write” piece from Ronald Deady. Our public school system is a disgrace and a complete failure in its major goal of EFFECTIVELY and HONESTLY educating our youth. Parents must pay closer attention to the mal-education of their children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community
Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly
COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Post Falls to swear in new school board trustee
The Post Falls School Board will swear in its newest member during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Sara Rodriquez was unanimously selected out of five applicants during a special meeting Sept. 12. She will fill the Zone 3 vacancy left by former trustee Bonnie Beaulieu, who resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She had served on the board since 2011.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
The Chris Guggemos we embraced as our “Music Man” wasn’t the same one who conceived the idea for summer concerts in the park three decades ago. Chris, who died Monday, was a far different man when he asked parks director Doug Eastwood to help him bring music to City Park – a struggling, bitter one who was mad at the world.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Who will be the 3rd guard if Mark Few uses a three guard rotation?
Gonzaga Bulldogs Coach Mark Few has successfully used three guards in his starting lineup many times. However, he will have to choose between several players who could be breakout stars this season. In deciding who will be in the Gonzaga Bulldogs‘ three-guard rotation, Gonzaga Bulldogs Head Coach Few will have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
