Coeur d'Alene Press
GUGGEMOS: Let’s go to ‘the Gug’
As summer residents for more than 25 years, my husband and I made friends with recently-deceased local concert organizer, Chris Guggemos. When arriving each summer and taking our first walk downtown, we would joke “Guess who we’ll see first?” It was consistently Chris, who would be strolling Sherman. His smiling face and hugs would often be our first warm greeting to our favorite summer destination.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
The Chris Guggemos we embraced as our “Music Man” wasn’t the same one who conceived the idea for summer concerts in the park three decades ago. Chris, who died Monday, was a far different man when he asked parks director Doug Eastwood to help him bring music to City Park – a struggling, bitter one who was mad at the world.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tree climbers go high
COEUR d’ALENE — For Aneesa Winn, the easy part of the Pacific Northwest International Society of Arboriculture’s annual Tree Climbing Championship was when she was more than 100 feet off the ground. “Once you get up there, putting aside the time pressure and the people watching, it...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go
Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?
Coeur d'Alene Press
Festival at Sandpoint announces season pass sale
Sure, the Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
Walter’s Fruit Ranch is the perfect fall destination on Green Bluff!
MEAD, Wash. — It’s the perfect time of the year to visit the Green Bluff: the orchard is blooming, apples are ready to be picked, and fall festivals! Walter’s Fruit Ranch has all kinds of fruit growing on trees, along with a fall festival happening every weekend in October. The public is welcome to come up and pick their own...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Shelda Jo Duff, 66
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Shelda Jo Duff, 66, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to Bill and Dena Duff in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she spent her early years. She graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School in 1973. She loved to go huckleberry picking and arrowhead hunting with her dad where she grew her love of the outdoors. She was Honored Queen in Jobs Daughter’s Bethel #42. She graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and successfully completed her CPA exam.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Steven Paul Penman, 65
Steven Paul Penman passed away on Sept. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family after an 18 month battle with cancer. Steve was born Sept. 19, 1957, to Richard J. and Virginia A. Penman in Spokane, Wash. He attended school in Rathdrum, Idaho, and worked in various places before making the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
GROWTH: ‘Enough is enough’
I moved up here to Idaho when I was 3 years old. I love it up here and I never want to move. The people, the scenery, and the community spirit made me proud to live in such an amazing state. Although, there is something that is happening that grieves my heart.
montanarightnow.com
Drag performer sues blogger for defamation over edited video
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit this week alleging his reputation was damaged after Summer Bushnell released the video on her blog and told her followers that Posey had committed a felony during a Pride festival in Coeur d'Alene. The video was widely shared online, but a police investigation found Posey remained fully clothed during the performance. Bushnell denied the defamation allegations in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
