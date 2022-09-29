ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'

Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her.  'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context.  As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
15- To 20-Minute Delays Sunday On Bart's Yellow Line

BART trains will be single-tracking all day Sunday near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station causing 15- to 20-minute days on the yellow line, BART officials said. Single-tracking will allow workers to replace railway ties that were damaged in a partial derailment in the area in June. Two cars on the San Francisco International Airport-bound train derailed at about 5:30 p.m. June 21, according to BART.
ANTIOCH, CA
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night

SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
SAN JOSE, CA
Brothers Plead Guilty To Sellng Fentanyl In Tenderloin

A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty in a San Francisco federal court to charges they sold fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin District. Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl. David Ordonez, 20, pleaded guilty in the...
BERKELEY, CA
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night

Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA

