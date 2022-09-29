Peacock has unveiled what’s new on it’s platform in the upcoming weeks of October 2022!. If you’re wondering what to watch, we’ve definitely got you covered. Among the new titles coming out include the limited series A Friend of the Family, starring Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace and more, Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, the Barney docu-series I Love You, You Hate Me, and the second season of One of Us Is Lying!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO