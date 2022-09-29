Read full article on original website
Related
Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak
Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company’s advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked...
64-core Ryzen 7000 Threadripper monster caught in the wild
It’s been only a few days since AMD rolled out its Ryzen 7000 processors with up to 16 Zen 4 cores and there are already rumblings of its next big CPU announcement. What appears to be the follow-up to the world’s fastest x86 processor – the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX – has appeared in a popular scientific computing project, einstein@home (opens in new tab), as reported by prolific CPU chaser Benchleaks (opens in new tab) (via Tom’sHardware (opens in new tab)).
Why the iPhone remains so popular
It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.
D-Link’s New ‘VR Air Bridge’ Dongle Gives Quest 2 Dedicated Wi-Fi Connection for PC VR Gaming – Road to VR
VR Air Bridge (DWA-F18) is said to include D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms for low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency, essentially serving up a plug-and-play solution that’s both compact and simple to install. It also doesn’t tie up bandwidth on your...
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…
Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security
Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months
The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
Stretchy, bio-inspired synaptic transistor can enhance or weaken device memories
Robotics and wearable devices might soon get a little smarter with the addition of a stretchy, wearable synaptic transistor developed by Penn State engineers. The device works like neurons in the brain to send signals to some cells and inhibit others in order to enhance and weaken the devices’ memories.
The time to harvest for us VR people is now
A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
Using Proxies for Web Scraping: How-to, Types, Best Practices
Any substantial web scraping process requires the use of proxies. There are many benefits to including proxies in your scraping application. What number of proxies will you need for your project? Which proxies you require and how to handle residential proxies will be discussed in this post. How does a...
Microsoft Brings Back Task Manager to Windows Taskbar in Latest Build
Microsoft has finally brought back the Task Manager to where it rightfully belongs on the Windows taskbar. Windows users who subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider will have access to a patch updating their Windows 11 to Preview Build 25211, which allows them to summon the Task Manager back to the Taskbar by a simple right-click, The Verge reported.
Ubisoft Will Help Gamers Transfer Their Stadia Purchases to PC
The unexpected shutdown of Google Stadia urged developers to allow players to transfer game saves to other platforms. Google’s sudden decision to shut down servers of the streaming service prompts Ubisoft to respond to the need to move the Stadia games from cloud to PC through Ubisoft Connect, says Game Revolution.
Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh
On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
Virtual Electronics Lab: How to Create an Oscilloscope Using Python and the ADALM2000
This article aims to demonstrate how users can develop their own virtual laboratory instruments using the ADALM2000. The Python programming language will be used in this article due to its simplicity, and because it is open source. With the combination of Python and the ADALM2000, it is possible to develop several virtual laboratory instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, and many more. However, this article will only concentrate on one instrument—the oscilloscope, one of the most fundamental instruments that we use in an actual electronics laboratory.
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates
Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
