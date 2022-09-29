ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man charged with DUI after crashing into parked KPD cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI along with other charges after crashing into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Gonzalez crashed into the cruiser around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on 1-40 East near Lovell Road. A KPD officer and KFD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Continuing Their Investigation into the Shooting Death of a 16 Year-Old Boy at a West Knoxville Apartment

Knoxville Police are continuing their investigation after finding a 16 year-old boy shot to death at Big Oaks Apartments. WVLT reporting charges are on the way for a 16-year-old boy they believe shot and killed the boy found at the Middlebrook Pike apartment yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They say private armed guards are hired to patrol the complex, but no one was working at the time of the shooting.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton man killed in Thursday accident

A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said. KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

One person is dead after a shooting in a Knoxville apartment complex.

One person is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex. Officials said KPD investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments and found a man that had been shot dead. Officials said several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning. The investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN

