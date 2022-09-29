Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
Police are investigating a hit and run wreck left a bicyclist dead on Friday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. Officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street at around 11:15 p.m. to find a bicyclist lying on the road with serious injuries, according to officials.
KPD: Man charged with DUI after crashing into parked KPD cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI along with other charges after crashing into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Gonzalez crashed into the cruiser around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on 1-40 East near Lovell Road. A KPD officer and KFD...
WBIR
Five teens killed in Knoxville this year
Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Continuing Their Investigation into the Shooting Death of a 16 Year-Old Boy at a West Knoxville Apartment
Knoxville Police are continuing their investigation after finding a 16 year-old boy shot to death at Big Oaks Apartments. WVLT reporting charges are on the way for a 16-year-old boy they believe shot and killed the boy found at the Middlebrook Pike apartment yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They say private armed guards are hired to patrol the complex, but no one was working at the time of the shooting.
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WYSH AM 1380
CCSO executes search warrant in drug probe
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that they wrapped up a successful narcotics investigation by executing a search warrant Thursday in the Pleasant Ridge community. During the execution of the warrant, Sheriff Wayne Barton says that a minor was removed from the residence. The subject of the investigation and...
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Heroin, fentanyl seized from van after traffic stop on I-75, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop on I-75 resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, officers smelled marijuana coming from a van after stopping it for speeding on I-75, officials said. KPD officers found 400 grams of suspected...
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
newstalk987.com
One person is dead after a shooting in a Knoxville apartment complex.
One person is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex. Officials said KPD investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments and found a man that had been shot dead. Officials said several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning. The investigation...
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
