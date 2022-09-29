Knoxville Police are continuing their investigation after finding a 16 year-old boy shot to death at Big Oaks Apartments. WVLT reporting charges are on the way for a 16-year-old boy they believe shot and killed the boy found at the Middlebrook Pike apartment yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They say private armed guards are hired to patrol the complex, but no one was working at the time of the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO