It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.

