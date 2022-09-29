Read full article on original website
Sanibel Island residents return to see if their homes survived devastating Hurricane Ian as Biden surveys damage
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is also due to visit today.
NPR
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is now at least 100, and it continues to rise in the hardest-hit counties still in search and recovery mode. On Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, the only road to the mainland is impassable for people trying to get off the island. The Coast Guard sheriff and fire department are standing by with boats and helicopters, but that is just a one-way trip. For those trying to get back on the island to check on homes or neighbors or to salvage their belongings, well, there's only one option, as NPR's Liz Baker found out.
NPR
Scientists warned about flooding in the Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian
Now, Hurricane Ian made landfall in one of the fastest-growing places in the nation. Starting in the 1970s, a wave of newly arriving retirees and snowbirds made development across Florida explode. Back then, state leaders put rules in place to try to manage that growth. But over the last decade, state politics have meant some of those rules have disappeared, even as threats from climate change have grown more severe. Jenny Staletovich from WLRN in Miami has been covering these changes. And, Jenny, these '70s-era rules - they were intended to limit growth. Tell me more about how they worked, whether they were designed with hurricanes in mind.
Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ on climate crisis, Biden says on Florida visit
President puts up ostensibly united front with Ron DeSantis as duo survey recovery effort but comments contrast with governor’s view
NPR
Power crews in Florida work to restore electricity to flooded areas
Audio will be available later today. Restoring power after a hurricane is a massive job, but crews are running ahead of schedule, even as some residents demand they work faster.
NPR
Migrants who work as day laborers are reluctant to ask for government help after Ian
People in Florida are turning to the government for help after Hurricane Ian. But that's not an option for the many people who work as day laborers or in service industries on the Gulf Coast. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast are struggling to get their homes and...
Biden, Florida's DeSantis stress unity in Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
An 'army' of line crews is reconnecting the power in Southwest Florida
Crews from 30 states have converged on Southwest Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The work is precise and dangerous.
NPR
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
NPR
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Still standing on Sanibel Island after the hurricane is the iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters. Along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing...
