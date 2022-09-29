ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look

The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley

After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Every Time He Ended A Sentence With This Word

Michael Cole has had a long career in WWE, starting off as a backstage interviewer and working his way up the ranks to eventually become the lead play-by-play announcer for both "Raw" and "SmackDown" (he now exclusively broadcasts on the latter). With more responsibility though comes more attention to detail, which is what Vince McMahon expected out of Cole every time he put on the headset. Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz joined Inside The Ropes and recalled what would happen every time Cole would finish a sentence with the word "now."
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd

Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
PWMania

Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Finn Balor

The WWE creative team reportedly has "significant plans" in place for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, Balor is "a strong favorite of the new leadership group" spearheaded by Triple H, and there is an expectation that the leader of Judgment Day will "play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE."
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure

He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
ComicBook

AEW: Interesting CM Punk Note From Latest AEW Dynamite Episode

CM Punk has not been seen in any capacity on AEW programming since the now-infamous post-All Out media scrum where he blasted Hangman Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and any members of the media he deemed to be spreading lies about him. It has been well-documented that a brawl broke out between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room afterward, prompting everyone involved to be suspended. All of the backstage officials who were trying to break up the fight have been brought back and Matt Jackson indicated The Elite's suspension will be up soon, but Punk's status with the company remains a mystery.
PWMania

The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki

As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
PWMania

Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status

Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results (09/30) - Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Vs. Ricochet And Madcap Moss, Bayley Vs. Shotzi

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?
wrestlinginc.com

The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event

WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
PWMania

Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud

Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Give Former Champion Big Push

Triple H took over WWE creative in July and since then he’s brought a number of former stars back to the company. He’s also been giving other talents a chance to step up one of which has been Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been getting consistent TV time...
The Spun

Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
Fightful

Mick Foley: I Was The Bret Hart Of Transitional Champions In WWE

When it comes to transitional champions in the world of WWE, Mick Foley is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer known for giving his all every time he stepped into the ring. Whether it was inside Hell in a Cell in Pittsburgh at the 1998 King of the Ring event or a Tri-State Wrestling Alliance event in a small northeast venue in 1991, Mick Foley believed in giving every paying customer what they deserved. Eventually, his hard work and commitment to the craft made him one of WWE’s top performers during the Attitude Era.
