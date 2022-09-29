Read full article on original website
Related
Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit
A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month’s Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her Government’s commitment to the net-zero target.Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, despite his longstanding and passionate commitment to environmental issues.The Sunday Times reported that the decision not to go was taken after the Prime Minister raised objections during an audience with the monarch at the Palace last month.However, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke said the decision had been...
Petition for early general election hits nearly 400,000 signatures
Almost 400,000 people have signed the petition demanding an early general election in the wake of a tumultuous week for prime minister Liz Truss. Parliament considers all petitions that reach 100,000 signatures- this threshold was reached two days ago which means this matter will now be debated in parliament. According to the petition page, the organisers are waiting for a debate date to be decided. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar and later prompted a rare intervention from the IMF and...
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable
There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party begins its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is because its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
RELATED PEOPLE
rigzone.com
Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed
Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm listed in London. — Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm and one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London. Capricorn said...
Duolingo says its English language tests for visas are cheap and secure
The founder of the language app is in talks with the UK government about offering its online test to visa applicants, at less than £50 a time
rigzone.com
Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
Wartsila and CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels. — Technology group Wartsila and Brazil-based CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil.
The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj review – secrets and spies
A murky alliance between intelligence agencies, among them the UK and US, is revealed in a scandalous tale of mistrust and misjudgment, including British teenager Shamima Begum being smuggled into Syria by a Canadian spy
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Oil Down on Falling Equities and Slowdown Fears
Oil fell with sinking equities following fresh signals of economic tightening ahead, offsetting the bite of any potential OPEC+ supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate edged lower to settle near $81 a barrel after floundering in a $3 range on Thursday. Crude was pressured by stock market fluctuations after equities plunged at the open as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on future rate hikes.
rigzone.com
Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
The European geothermal heating market will experience a purple patch as governments look for alternatives to gas-fired heating in the coming years. The European geothermal heating market is set to experience a purple patch in the coming years as governments scramble to find an affordable alternative to expensive gas-fired heating, Rystad Energy said.
rigzone.com
ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development
ONE-Dyas has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. ONE-Dyas, together with partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment...
rigzone.com
Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
'There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf'. — The Norwegian Government has announced that it has decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Comments / 0