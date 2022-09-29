ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit

A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month’s Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her Government’s commitment to the net-zero target.Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, despite his longstanding and passionate commitment to environmental issues.The Sunday Times reported that the decision not to go was taken after the Prime Minister raised objections during an audience with the monarch at the Palace last month.However, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke said the decision had been...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Petition for early general election hits nearly 400,000 signatures

Almost 400,000 people have signed the petition demanding an early general election in the wake of a tumultuous week for prime minister Liz Truss. Parliament considers all petitions that reach 100,000 signatures- this threshold was reached two days ago which means this matter will now be debated in parliament. According to the petition page, the organisers are waiting for a debate date to be decided. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar and later prompted a rare intervention from the IMF and...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable

There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party begins its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is because its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed

Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm listed in London. — Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm and one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London. Capricorn said...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America

Wartsila and CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels. — Technology group Wartsila and Brazil-based CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Down on Falling Equities and Slowdown Fears

Oil fell with sinking equities following fresh signals of economic tightening ahead, offsetting the bite of any potential OPEC+ supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate edged lower to settle near $81 a barrel after floundering in a $3 range on Thursday. Crude was pressured by stock market fluctuations after equities plunged at the open as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on future rate hikes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030

The European geothermal heating market will experience a purple patch as governments look for alternatives to gas-fired heating in the coming years. The European geothermal heating market is set to experience a purple patch in the coming years as governments scramble to find an affordable alternative to expensive gas-fired heating, Rystad Energy said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development

ONE-Dyas has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. ONE-Dyas, together with partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS

'There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf'. — The Norwegian Government has announced that it has decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
EUROPE

