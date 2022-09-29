Garth Brooks has said he waited his whole life for his five concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park.The US country music superstar is due to play at the stadium over the course of 10 days, with the first show starting this Friday.The 60-year-old held a press conference in Dublin on Thursday afternoon, where he became emotional as he spoke of his excitement and nervousness ahead of opening night on Friday.“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” he said.“Tomorrow night, I stop waiting.”Around 400,000 people are expected to attend the gigs in total, with all counties represented and at least 5%...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 DAYS AGO