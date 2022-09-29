Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine officials ask residents to limit water use to speed recovery of sewer system
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The City of St. Augustine is asking residents to limit their water usage as of Friday afternoon in an effort to relieve stress on the sewer system. Officials said residents should use and discharge as little water as possible to reduce the amount of wastewater from showers, toilets, washing machines and kitchen sinks.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County lifts evacuation order for all zones after Ian exits Florida
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As of Friday shortly before 11 a.m., St. Johns County Emergency Management officials announced the county would be lifting evacuation orders for all zones after the county said officials were assessing storm damage from Ian’s aftermath. Shelters will begin demobilizing and close at...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
News4Jax.com
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia now eligible for FEMA aid after Ian. Will you be applying?
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County opens post-Ian impact shelter
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In response to impacts from Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County on Friday opened the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, located at 1300 Duval St., as a post-impact shelter for those who are unable to return to their homes. All other shelters that were opened for...
St. Johns residents may be eligible for disaster assistance
St. Johns, Fla. — St. Johns county residents and businesses who have been impacted by hurricane Ian may be eligible for uninsured and underinsured damages. Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses. Residents should notify their insurance agents...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine residents reminded to separate storm debris as recovery efforts begin after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In efforts to begin recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine officials are asking residents to separate yard debris and damaged items when preparing them for curbside pickup. Officials said it’s imperative for residents to separate the items into three...
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
News4Jax.com
FEMA shares generator tips to keep Floridians without power safe
Many Floridians are using portable generators after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the peninsula. Generators can provide a temporary source of power during an electric outage, but if used inappropriately, they can turn hazardous. The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to remind people who are using generators after being left...
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
News4Jax.com
Crisis Cleanup hotline helps with debris removal following Ian’s aftermath
Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian’s destruction can utilize a free service that connects them to volunteers who can help with debris removal. Crisis Cleanup is working in coordination with various city officials across Florida to connect disaster survivors with volunteers willing to help after Ian’s devastation. Residents...
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
News4Jax.com
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
'Still an extremely dangerous storm' | St. Johns County residents urged to stay in place amid major flooding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system before downgrading to a tropical storm Thursday morning. Watch live coverage from First Coast News. As Ian moved across the state Thursday, the First Coast quickly felt the impacts. Weather conditions in...
News4Jax.com
Businesses work together to prepare, recover after Ian brings flooding to St. Marys
ST. MARYS, Ga. – St. Marys, Georgia residents experienced heavy flooding with roads submerged by water and water meeting the front door steps of buildings. News4JAX crews were on St. Marys Road, which is right next to the St. Marys River. The water on St. Marys Road started to recede but was still visibly in the street as of Friday evening.
News4Jax.com
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
News4Jax.com
Some St. Augustine businesses, residents face long recovery after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Cleanup was underway Friday in St. Augustine for homes and businesses affected by Ian. The effects of Ian turned streets into lakes. A day after the storm passed through, there was still debris and standing water in some areas of the historic city. It will...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.
First Coast News
Vilano Beach home dangerously close to water due to storm surge from Hurricane Ian
Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone. The sign on the door reads: unsafe.
Southeastern St Johns county under flash flood warning
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flash flood warning to Historic City News for southeastern St Johns County until 3:15 p.m. EDT today. At 11:21 a.m. EDT today, Emergency Management reported water inundating mobile homes near Holmes Boulevard and SR-207. The combination of rainfall and surge is causing flash flooding in the warned area.
