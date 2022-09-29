ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia now eligible for FEMA aid after Ian. Will you be applying?

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
St. Johns County opens post-Ian impact shelter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In response to impacts from Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County on Friday opened the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, located at 1300 Duval St., as a post-impact shelter for those who are unable to return to their homes. All other shelters that were opened for...
FEMA shares generator tips to keep Floridians without power safe

Many Floridians are using portable generators after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the peninsula. Generators can provide a temporary source of power during an electric outage, but if used inappropriately, they can turn hazardous. The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants to remind people who are using generators after being left...
Crisis Cleanup hotline helps with debris removal following Ian’s aftermath

Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian’s destruction can utilize a free service that connects them to volunteers who can help with debris removal. Crisis Cleanup is working in coordination with various city officials across Florida to connect disaster survivors with volunteers willing to help after Ian’s devastation. Residents...
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.
Southeastern St Johns county under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flash flood warning to Historic City News for southeastern St Johns County until 3:15 p.m. EDT today. At 11:21 a.m. EDT today, Emergency Management reported water inundating mobile homes near Holmes Boulevard and SR-207. The combination of rainfall and surge is causing flash flooding in the warned area.
