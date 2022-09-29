“That number has stayed with me ever since”: Oscar Piastri picks his racing number for his debut F1 season with McLaren in 2023

Read full article on original website
F1 News: Schumacher Warns Toto Wolff Of Jumping Into Red Bull Speculation
Former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Ralph Schumacher have both spoken out about Toto Wolff’s disregard for holding back on Red Bull’s rumoured cost cap breach. Backing up the team chief Christian Horner, they’ve noted that it isn’t best for Wolff to be going into so much detail about the apparent investigations.
Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds
Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
CNBC
There are no American F1 drivers. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that
Formula One is revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with a stunning cast of racers, but none of them are from the U.S. — and McLaren's CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that. "The talents are there, the resources are there. It's really about when...
Formula 1: Sergio Perez facing elimination in Singapore
Sergio Perez can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, there are five drivers who still mathematically have a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who sits in third place in the driver standings through 16 of 22 races on the schedule, is one of them.
BBC
Budget cap breach 'speculation' say Red Bull, but Ferrari and Mercedes call it 'open secret'
Ferrari and Mercedes both say it is an "open secret" that two teams broke Formula 1's budget cap last year. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner described claims they had breached the $145m (£114m) limit as "speculation". Aston Martin are "in discussion with the FIA and awaiting certification". Ferrari...
F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
Watch Pierre Gasly’s F1 car burst into flames forcing Frenchman to leap out of fire ravaged Alpha Tauri
PIERRE GASLY'S car dramatically CAUGHT FIRE with the Frenchman still in it during practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. Flames shot out of the air vent after Gasly had driven his Alpha Tauri into the pits. The 26-year-old quickly jumped up and out of the cockpit and thankfully emerged from...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix preview: Race makes return
Round 17 of the 2022 Formula One World Championship takes us this weekend to Singapore and its Marina Bay Circuit for the first time since 2019. The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the season as the high heat and humidity make it a real challenge for both car and driver, something that isn't helped by the race's long two-hour duration.
SkySports
Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Charles Leclerc in Practice Two
Carlos Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace in Practice Two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard produced a 1:42.587 to beat Leclerc by two tenths, with Mercedes' George Russell edging out world champion in waiting Max Verstappen for third. Lewis...
F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue
Singapore Grand Prix: Formula One — live
Lap-by-lap report: Will Max Verstappen seal the drivers’ championship with five races to spare? Join Alex Hess to find out
Max Verstappen tipped to challenge Lewis Hamilton’s F1 records
Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen is coming for his Formula One records – and predicted the Red Bull driver is on the cusp of a decade of dominance.Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday, will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back world championships at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – with five of the 22-round campaign still remaining.Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at last year’s finale,...
Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
CNBC
F1's Max Verstappen says the Singapore race is 'very tough' but he's thrilled about its return
After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix — Formula One's first ever night race — is roaring back this Sunday on a circuit that Oracle Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he's thrilled about. Though the Belgian-Dutch racer, who's racing for the Netherlands, said...
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest on Saturday in a rain-shortened final Formula One practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Monegasque lapped the twilit 5-km Marina Bay track in one minute, 57.782 seconds on intermediate tyres to go over half a second clear of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.
F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix
