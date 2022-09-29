Read full article on original website
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling speaks to Don Riddell about the “raw” photo she took of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands at the Laver Cup after the final match of Federer’s career.
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year
Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
Billie Jean King issues call to action at US Open
Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones dies five days after suffering knockout loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quiñones died Thursday night after spending five days in a coma. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 24 when he got knocked out in his 140-pound fight against José Muñoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia. "You went ahead of...
Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th
This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
Newly-married PGA Tour pro ties Sanderson lead, then drops hilarious one-liner
Newly-married PGA Tour pro Brandon Matthews - one of the circuit's bigger hitters - had the perfect line after he tied for the lead on the first day of the Sanderson Farms Championship. In the second tournament of the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season, Matthews fired a 5-under 67 at The...
