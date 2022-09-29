This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.

