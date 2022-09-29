Bjorn Borg reveals his instruction to Roger Federer on the missed match point opportunity at the Laver Cup, later talks on ‘Fedal’ moment during the farewell ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory
Having broken so many records over her tennis career, Serena Williams had one more lined up before retirement that not even she knew about. The post Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Roger Federer opens up about viral moment with Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer opened up about the pictures of him and Rafael Nadal following their doubles match in London. Federer retired at 41-years-old on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
cryptoglobe.com
Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova Explains Why She Is ‘Really Interested in the NFT Space’
Tennis legend Maria Sharapova recently shared her thought about Web3 and NFTs on day two of the Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022 conference. These comments during a fireside chat with James Rothwell, VP of Global Marketing at Binance. Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in February 2020 at the age...
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
MLS・
WTA roundup: Mayar Sherif claims maiden title in Italy
Unseeded Mayar Sherif won her first-ever WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of top seed Maria Sakkari of
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Three keys to Yoshihito Nishioka’s win over Denis Shapovalov in the Korea Open final
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan beat fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4 7-6 to win the Korea Open title in Seoul on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese thus rounded off a brilliant week, winning only the second ATP title of his career. Nishioka, who had beaten World No. 2 Casper Ruud...
wtatennis.com
Billie Jean King issues call to action at US Open
Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
golfmagic.com
Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour "ARE YOU DRUNK?" during his second round
Thomas Pieters tweeted "are you drunk?" to the DP World Tour during his second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Pieters got off to a brilliant start with a 65 at Carnoustie in round one but then struggled badly like so many others in brutal weather conditions in round two at Kingsbarns.
Lauren Jackson’s Opals farewell one last dance for greatest of all time | Kieran Pender
Denied the fairytale ending in 2016, Jackson has finally bowed out in a manner befitting her status in Australian basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice
Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Golf Digest
The Numbers Game: After Presidents Cup win, Team USA's secret weapon is ready for the 2023 Ryder Cup
"Whatever they did, they did a hell of a job, and they need to keep those stats guys on board." —Harris English, Fore the People podcast, on Scouts Consulting. The first thing that anyone who works at Scouts Consulting will tell you is that they're overrated. They don't matter, the media makes too much of them, and in fact, now that you mention it, they might not even exist. The second thing they'll tell you is …
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Lauren Jackson's vintage performance leads Australia past Canada for bronze
SYDNEY — She's the Aussie GOAT for a reason. Lauren Jackson punctuated her remarkable comeback for the Opals, saving her best for last as she led Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Opals took down Canada in the third-place game 95-65, with...
Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca
Lewandowski scored the winner with his ninth league goal of the season.
Golf.com
‘I’m laughing but I’m internally crying’: Pros battle horrid conditions in St. Andrews
The forecast didn’t lie. At least there’s that. The second round of the Dunhill Links Championship was always going to be marred by brutal conditions. The event even went so far as to schedule a shotgun start considering how miserable the weather was going to be. It would be best to get everyone on the course at once, making progress en masse rather than roll them out one at a time. And now that we’ve seen what came from a blustery, rainy day in St. Andrews, that decision was completely warranted.
Comments / 0