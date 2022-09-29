ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 65

New Day
3d ago

He probably won’t coach again because of people like Barnes who give unnecessary input and blow things out of proportion! This is a private issue that has been escalated like this is the first time someone has cheated on a partner. Regardless of the circumstances, this is between the coach, his employer and his family. Why does it matter what “we” think? I’m beginning to genuinely understand why Jesus said “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone”. We all should learn how to drop our stones and acknowledge that we have made mistakes too!! Be blessed.

Reply(3)
44
Harold Johnson
3d ago

They have to get ahead of this thing so they can steer this scandal in the direction they want to protect the woman and her husband. At the end, the coach will be painted as the monster while the married woman is the victim. Her husband will probably stay with her and play thr whole victim game when she is just as wrong.

Reply
25
J Hemphill
3d ago

I can't imagine that he is the only staffer in this organization to ever have an affair. the husband is angry because his wife was screwing a Black man. He was probably not the first that she had been with. There is something more to this situation that is not being said.

Reply(3)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support

Slide 1 of 31: Shaquille O'Neal dominated the NBA for 19 seasons. During that time, he won four championships and amassed millions. Today, Shaq earns millions endorsing nearly everything, and his children get no handouts from him. Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Ime Udoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#Celtics
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade Blocks Daughter Zaya’s IG Comments “For Mental Health & Privacy”

The proud dad opened up about protecting his 15-year old daughter. Dwyane Wade takes much pride in being a dad. The father of four is never shy about publicly defending and protecting his cubs. When it comes to daughter, Zaya Wade, the 3-time NBA Champion pulls all the stops to make sure she feels safe and secure as she navigates her gender journey.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy