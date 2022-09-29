Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”

He probably won’t coach again because of people like Barnes who give unnecessary input and blow things out of proportion! This is a private issue that has been escalated like this is the first time someone has cheated on a partner. Regardless of the circumstances, this is between the coach, his employer and his family. Why does it matter what “we” think? I’m beginning to genuinely understand why Jesus said “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone”. We all should learn how to drop our stones and acknowledge that we have made mistakes too!! Be blessed.
They have to get ahead of this thing so they can steer this scandal in the direction they want to protect the woman and her husband. At the end, the coach will be painted as the monster while the married woman is the victim. Her husband will probably stay with her and play thr whole victim game when she is just as wrong.
I can't imagine that he is the only staffer in this organization to ever have an affair. the husband is angry because his wife was screwing a Black man. He was probably not the first that she had been with. There is something more to this situation that is not being said.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
