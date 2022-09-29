Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Michael Chandler is overlooking his opportunities whilst criticizing the former

Read full article on original website
Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”
Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and he hopes he can retire with the promotion but isn’t ruling anything out. In the past few years, free agency in MMA has been much bigger with marquee free agents like Michael Chandler leaving Bellator to sign with the UFC while Eddie Alvarez departed the UFC to sign with ONE Championship, and Cris Cyborg left the UFC to sign with Bellator among others. To only add to that, Nate Diaz has now become a free agent and Poirier admits he will be paying close attention to how that plays out and what Diaz gets.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Dern vs Yan
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 61 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event — which will be closed to the public and media — will be a women’s Strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be Randy Brown taking on Francisco Trinaldo.
A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev tears through Dan Hooker in Round 1
Islam Makhachev made quick work of perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker. In a pivotal fight of his career, Makhachev faced Hooker last October at UFC 267 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It took Makhachev less than a minute to close the distance on Hooker, throwing an overhand right followed...
MMA Fighting
Photos: Coach frantically tries to pop Aaron Pico’s shoulder back into place at Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s Bellator 286 fight with Jeremy Kennedy turned into a desperate attempt to stay in the fight after a horrific shoulder injury occurred in the first round of the main card fight. Pico could be seen trying to fix his shoulder mid-fight, and his corners including Greg Jackson...
Scott Coker updates Aaron Pico's health after Bellator 286, 'for sure' wants Jeremy Kennedy rematch
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Bellator president Scott Coker gave a positive update on Aaron Pico’s health in the aftermath of a disappointing end at Bellator 286. Pico (10-4 MMA, 10-4 BMMA) suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his featherweight fight with Jeremy Kennedy (18-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) on Saturday at Long Beach Arena, forcing the fight to be waved off by the cageside physician and resulting in an injury TKO loss.
MMAmania.com
Ronda Rousey slams ‘bandwagon’ UFC fans: ‘WWE fans care more about the wrestlers’
Ronda Rousey has experienced almost everything combat sports has to offer and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has learned over the years that most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans suck. While Rousey didn’t say those exact words the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) standout more or less hinted...
AJ McKee Would Welcome Matchup With Nate Diaz In Bellator: "I Think It Would Be My First Real Huge Fight Into Stardom”
Former Bellator featherweight champion, AJ McKee, loves the idea of facing former UFC star Nate Diaz at some point in the future. McKee spoke with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn during the media day for Bellator 286 on Thursday ahead of his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle and expressed his interest in facing Diaz one day under the Bellator banner.
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Aaron Pico’s trainer try to pop his shoulder back into place before fight is called | Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s quest to earn his first-ever shot at the Bellator MMA Featherweight title came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his fight against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California. The injury happened midway through the opening...
Patricio Freire wins a slog of a fight against Adam Borics at Bellator 286
Adam Borics and Patricio Freire squared off at Bellator 286 for the Bellator featherweight title. The main event of Bellator 286 came out rather slow considering what the co-main event was, and fans were instantly turning on the champion Patricio Freire and challenger Adam Borics. The fight was a slow start, with the biggest move coming from Borics with a flying knee. Freire was able to evade and took control, taking Borics down. After Borics returned to his feet, Freire threw his own at Borics but missed as well.
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
CBS Sports
Bellator 286 predictions -- Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks
Bellator MMA presents one of its best cards of the year on Saturday night. The promotion takes over Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California for a loaded Bellator 286 card with a featherweight title clash between champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire and Adam Borics headlining the event. Pitbull (33-5) kicks...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
mmanews.com
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
Deadspin
Antonio Inoki leaves behind a legacy that rivals any in combat sports
There’s not an athlete in combat-sports history with a bigger influence than Antonio Inoki. How many other professional wrestlers have a common opponent in Superman? Inoki is one degree of separation from Clark Kent because of his 1976 fight against Muhammad Ali, then the WBC and WBA heavyweight champion with a 53-2 record. The pair of titans fought to a draw in a bout considered to be foreshadowing for mixed martial arts.
