“I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers” Broncos QB Russell Wilson takes a hilarious dig at Eli Manning over his recent comments on the QBs performance

The defense has long done the heavy lifting in Denver no matter who's the Broncos quarterback, and so far it's not different with Russell Wilson under center. The Broncos' new $245 million man has struggled to find a foothold in Nathaniel Hackett's West Coast offense. Wilson is off to the slowest start of his career, completing less than 60% of his passes and throwing for just two touchdowns in his first three games following his big trade from Seattle. And yet, Russell has engineered consecutive fourth-quarter comebacks against Houston and San Francisco, putting the Broncos (2-1) atop the AFC West...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO