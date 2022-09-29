ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charithra Chandra believes beauty regime is important self-care ritual

Charithra Chandra's "almost" enjoys getting ready more than going out. The 'Bridgerton' actress believes taking care of her appearance is an important self-care ritual and she's happy to take her time on her beauty and make-up regimes because they make her feel good. She said: "It’s the ritual of a...
