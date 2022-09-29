Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark...
Shohei Ohtani, Angels Agree to $30 Million Deal for 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter. Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees...
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles, 2-1
NEW YORK — The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. And Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
People find any reason to hate on a great accomplishment. Interestingly enough, both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships during trying times with COVID-19 and have each got their own share of flack, but it stings a bit more when the hate comes from a former member of the organization like outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Angels use first entirely homegrown lineup in 23 years to beat Rangers
ANAHEIM, Calif. — It requires a good deal of optimism to think that the entirely homegrown lineup the Angels used on Friday night has the same future as the one they last used 23 years ago. If nothing else, this group is finishing a mostly miserable season on an...
Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals
Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
Aaron Judge Believes Bonds’s 73 Home Runs Is True Record
View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since Aaron Judge’s chances to break the single season home run record became reality, debate over the actual record has swirled. The all-time mark of 73 homers from Barry Bonds in 2001 is sullied because it’s widely believed he used steroids, so some believe that the real record is the 61 now shared by Judge and Roger Maris.
Bears look to keep surprise season going with win against New York
First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Now, both face off in the Meadowlands Sunday.
