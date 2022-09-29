BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit this week alleging his reputation was damaged after Summer Bushnell released the video on her blog and told her followers that Posey had committed a felony during a Pride festival in Coeur d'Alene. The video was widely shared online, but a police investigation found Posey remained fully clothed during the performance. Bushnell denied the defamation allegations in a telephone interview Wednesday.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO