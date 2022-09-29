Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the not-for-profit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators – a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Bonner County Daily Bee
End of an era: Judge Buchanan to retire in January
SANDPOINT — She planned to be a child psychologist, but after taking the LSAT test — almost on a whim — and doing very well, Judge Barbara Buchanan ended up going to law school instead. Buchanan announced her retirement this summer from Idaho’s First Judicial District to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandpoint area gets new VA center
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
bonnersferryherald.com
Gareth F.R. Abell
On Friday, August 19, 2022, Gareth F.R. Abell of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, painlessly and peacefully joined his beloved Marcella in death at the age of 78. Gareth loved the quiet and solitude of the Paradise Valley home he and Marcella shared. Having retired from teaching at Sandpoint High School, in recent years he delighted in riding his 4-wheeler through the wooded trails and watching the wildlife via his trail cams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint Reader
Trestle Creek Marina permit faces termination
The Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to revoke its permit for the Trestle Creek Marina, citing changes to the proposed project and “significant objections to the authorized activity that were not earlier considered” — in particular, objections to possible impacts on vital bull trout habitat.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go
Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Russells celebrating golden anniversary
Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants
Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
bonnersferryherald.com
Willis and Visker Wed
BONNERS FERRY — Hank Willis and Grace Visker were wed on Aug. 12, 2022, at noon in Bonners Ferry. The newlyweds reside in Bonners Ferry.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Oldtown man arrested on drug charges
OLDTOWN — An Oldtown man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges after hundreds of pills, multiple drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found by Bonner County deputies Wednesday. Because the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s office officials said they are not releasing any additional information at this time....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bonnersferryherald.com
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
bonnersferryherald.com
Badgers girls soccer falls to Tigers in tight game
BONNERS FERRY — In the rain the Badgers fought the Timberlake Tigers with the Badgers down 2-3 at the half on Thursday Sept. 29. The Tigers were up 3-0, but in the 26th minute Brooke Petesch scored for the Badgers. For the first 14 minutes of the second half the Badgers attacked and moved the ball. All was coming together at the midfielders and forwards worked to push up to goal.
Comments / 1