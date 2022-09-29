On Friday, August 19, 2022, Gareth F.R. Abell of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, painlessly and peacefully joined his beloved Marcella in death at the age of 78. Gareth loved the quiet and solitude of the Paradise Valley home he and Marcella shared. Having retired from teaching at Sandpoint High School, in recent years he delighted in riding his 4-wheeler through the wooded trails and watching the wildlife via his trail cams.

