Badgers girls soccer falls to Tigers in tight game
BONNERS FERRY — In the rain the Badgers fought the Timberlake Tigers with the Badgers down 2-3 at the half on Thursday Sept. 29. The Tigers were up 3-0, but in the 26th minute Brooke Petesch scored for the Badgers. For the first 14 minutes of the second half the Badgers attacked and moved the ball. All was coming together at the midfielders and forwards worked to push up to goal.
Gareth F.R. Abell
On Friday, August 19, 2022, Gareth F.R. Abell of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, painlessly and peacefully joined his beloved Marcella in death at the age of 78. Gareth loved the quiet and solitude of the Paradise Valley home he and Marcella shared. Having retired from teaching at Sandpoint High School, in recent years he delighted in riding his 4-wheeler through the wooded trails and watching the wildlife via his trail cams.
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
