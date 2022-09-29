Read full article on original website
Gareth F.R. Abell
On Friday, August 19, 2022, Gareth F.R. Abell of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, painlessly and peacefully joined his beloved Marcella in death at the age of 78. Gareth loved the quiet and solitude of the Paradise Valley home he and Marcella shared. Having retired from teaching at Sandpoint High School, in recent years he delighted in riding his 4-wheeler through the wooded trails and watching the wildlife via his trail cams.
End of an era: Judge Buchanan to retire in January
SANDPOINT — She planned to be a child psychologist, but after taking the LSAT test — almost on a whim — and doing very well, Judge Barbara Buchanan ended up going to law school instead. Buchanan announced her retirement this summer from Idaho’s First Judicial District to...
Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go
Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?
Russells celebrating golden anniversary
Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October
KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
Department of Veterans Affairs to open new clinic in rural north Idaho in October
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint. The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced...
Trestle Creek Marina permit faces termination
The Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to revoke its permit for the Trestle Creek Marina, citing changes to the proposed project and “significant objections to the authorized activity that were not earlier considered” — in particular, objections to possible impacts on vital bull trout habitat.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
Willis and Visker Wed
BONNERS FERRY — Hank Willis and Grace Visker were wed on Aug. 12, 2022, at noon in Bonners Ferry. The newlyweds reside in Bonners Ferry.
Oldtown man arrested on drug charges
OLDTOWN — An Oldtown man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges after hundreds of pills, multiple drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found by Bonner County deputies Wednesday. Because the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s office officials said they are not releasing any additional information at this time....
