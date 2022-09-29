Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?

ATHOL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO