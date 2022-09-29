ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Weird Al, Kenan Thompson Among Celebrities Honoring Late Rapper Coolio

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08duPo_0iEmP4ZV00

Celebrities and fans took to social media on Wednesday to honor rapper Coolio following his death at the age of 59.

Coolio was reportedly found dead in a Los Angeles bathroom on Wednesday, TMZ reported .

Over the course of his career, Coolio received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, an American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.

His Billboard Hot 100-topping song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which interpolates part of Stevie Wonder ’s “Pastime Paradise,” sold over 2 million copies worldwide and was featured in the 1995 movie “Dangerous Minds.”

Kenan Thompson , whose Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel” featured a theme song from Coolio, wrote on his Instagram Stories , “Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!” alongside a picture of the rapper.

Weird Al ” Yankovic, who parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Amish Paradise,” tweeted a photo of him hugging the late musician:

Actor and fellow rapper Ice Cube , who featured Coolio and his group WC and the Maad Circle on the song “Color Blind ,” also paid tribute on Twitter:

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer , who starred in “Dangerous Minds” and was featured in the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video, wrote on her Instagram that she was “heartbroken” over his death:

Read more Coolio tributes from musicians, actors and fans below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Joan Hart
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Coolio
Person
Bret Michaels
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish’s accuser speaks out (video)

Veteran comedian Aries Spears and his accuser have spoken out on opposite sides of the alleged pedophilia case that has riveted the nation. In her letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón that was obtained by NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, Jane Doe said her mother filed a police report on Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ alleged crimes in Las Vegas in January 2020. She further states that Las Vegas authorities forwarded the matter to the LAPD, which “has done nothing with this complaint.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison

But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
MUSIC
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#Tmz#American#Mtv Video Music Awards#Kenan Kel#Wc
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

164K+
Followers
9K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy