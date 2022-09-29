Weird Al, Kenan Thompson Among Celebrities Honoring Late Rapper Coolio
Celebrities and fans took to social media on Wednesday to honor rapper Coolio following his death at the age of 59.
Coolio was reportedly found dead in a Los Angeles bathroom on Wednesday, TMZ reported .
Over the course of his career, Coolio received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, an American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.
His Billboard Hot 100-topping song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which interpolates part of Stevie Wonder ’s “Pastime Paradise,” sold over 2 million copies worldwide and was featured in the 1995 movie “Dangerous Minds.”
Kenan Thompson , whose Nickelodeon show “Kenan & Kel” featured a theme song from Coolio, wrote on his Instagram Stories , “Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!” alongside a picture of the rapper.
“ Weird Al ” Yankovic, who parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” as “Amish Paradise,” tweeted a photo of him hugging the late musician:
Actor and fellow rapper Ice Cube , who featured Coolio and his group WC and the Maad Circle on the song “Color Blind ,” also paid tribute on Twitter:
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer , who starred in “Dangerous Minds” and was featured in the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video, wrote on her Instagram that she was “heartbroken” over his death:
Read more Coolio tributes from musicians, actors and fans below:
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Comments / 0