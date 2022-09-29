Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Lionel Messi scores stunning free kick as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick and Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner off the bench as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Messi's 28th-minute strike was his seventh of the season in all competitions for PSG this season. He's scored four goals in two games for Argentina on the just-completed international break.
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, and he backed the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's...
ESPN
USWNT roster for England, Spain matches headlined by Crystal Dunn return, Alex Morgan absence
The return of Portland Thorns defender Crystal Dunn highlights the 24-player roster selected by United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski for matches against England and Spain, though a knee injury has prevented San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan from taking part. The U.S. will play the Lionesses on...
ESPN
Radio rage for Max Verstappen in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. "Why? Why?," screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was told to pit instead...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
