ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Two poetry events bring Milwaukie together with spoken word

By Ellen Spitaleri
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORR36_0iEmOrcW00 First Friday Poetry Reading, Ledding Library Poetry Series feature in-person readings

Oct. 7 is the last chance to take part in the First Friday Poetry Reading event at Milwaukie Floral, featuring members of the Ghost Town Poetry Group, including Christopher and Angelo Luna, who will read from their new book "Exchanging Wisdom: A Parental Guide for the Autonomous" and from other work.

Christopher Luna served as the first Poet Laureate of Vancouver, Washington.

The other two featured readers will be Toni Lumbrazo Luna, Christopher's wife, and Erin Iwata.

"There will be an open mic for in-person poets. It's their choice about what they read and it can be their own work or some of their favorite poets," noted Tom Hogan, Milwaukie Poetry Series coordinator, co-sponsors of the event, along with St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Milwaukie.

The First Friday event used to take place at the Episcopal Church, but the church is not yet open for public events, so the venue was switched to Milwaukie Floral.

"The owner Kellie Keehner wants to reinvigorate First Friday, so it made sense to us to be there," Hogan said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf9nV_0iEmOrcW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iEmOrcW00

Milwaukie Poetry Series

This is the 16th season of the Milwaukie Poetry Series and poet Charles Goodrich will read from his work at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Ledding Library.

Following a long career as a professional gardener and a decade working with the Spring Creek Project for Ideas, Nature and the Written Word at Oregon State University, Goodrich writes and gardens near the confluence of the Marys and Willamette Rivers in the traditional homeland of the Ampinefu Band of the Kalapuya, in Corvallis.

He will read from "Watering the Rhubarb," his new book of poems; previous books include the poetry collections "A Scripture of Crows," "Going to Seed: Dispatches from the Garden" and "Insects of South Corvallis."

Community

Poetry is important, Hogan said, because it "brings people together and that's even more important in these troubled times and the pandemic. It is written to be shared and read out loud and helps foster community."

In addition, poetry "allows us to talk and write about conditions around us that affect us all."

Hogan said he looks forward to bringing these poets to the local community, because it gives the poets a chance to share their work.

"It's also an opportunity for people to hear them but to do that in a group setting and have some interactive questions and answers with the poets."

It is also a chance to listen, learn and share.

"We can do that virtually and have seen during the pandemic that virtual events have their place, but they are not a substitute for in-person readings," Hogan said.

He added, "People have that real-life experience in coming to in-person events and supporting the poets, the others in the audience and themselves. It's all very exciting and rewarding."

A double dose of poetry

What: First Friday Poetry

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Milwaukie Floral, 3306 S.E. Lake Road, Milwaukie

Details: Featured readers include members of the Ghost Town Poetry Group. An open mic will also take place; register ahead of time at tomhogan2@comcast.net.

Zoom: Visit milwaukiepoetryseries.com for virtual link.

What: Milwaukie Poetry Series presents Charles Goodrich

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Ledding Library Community Room, 10660 S.E. 21st, Milwaukie

Livestream: youtube.com/leddinglibrary

Next: The series presents Tiel Ansari at 6 p.m. Nov. 9

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Music, tomatoes: Both types of salsa on tap at Milwaukie garden

Providence hospital expands space for Spanish culinary nutrition, education opportunities.Providence Milwaukie Hospital's Garden of Giving is expanding to support Spanish-language culinary nutrition and gardening education opportunities. The 10,000-square-foot garden was started in 2012 by hospital employees and is now managed by Providence's Community Teaching Kitchen. Gardeners grow more than 20 types of fruits, vegetables and flowers and annually harvest more than 300 pounds of produce for local food pantries. Providence has provided funding to expand this work by introducing patients and community members to gardening basics, culinary nutrition education and diabetes prevention in an immersive training environment, both in-person and...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City. Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring: • Sisters Fry Bread • Loom with A.C. Ramírez • Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf • Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling • Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC) • A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations • Scavenger hunt for youth The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Dancers cast a spell in Witch Heart at Chapel Theatre

Dance company's show melds jazz, musical theater and contemporary dance in Milwaukie.Can a welder also be a dancer? You bet your "Flashdance" he can. Geoff Wishart is a dancer/choreographer who works for his family's welding business, so, he said, the comparison to the 1983 film "Flashdance" has been made on more than one occasion. That is why his company's motto is "Take your passion, and make it happen." Wish Heart Dance Co. will showcase that passion with performances of "Witch Heart," Oct. 6-9 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie. The show has "spooky themes," Wishart said, but is not strictly witch...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Vote mayoral experience by selecting Denyse McGriff

Jerry Herrmann: Opportunities for all should be provided through the consideration of equity.Denyse McGriff is certainly the most experienced candidate for Oregon City mayor. She has served on every committee and community-involvement function that has come forth. Her intimate knowledge of local history, the leaders before us and the opportunities at this junction is second to none. Her skills in collaboration, getting people to work together and her support for functional businesses are foremost. We should look no further than the Downtown Oregon City Association and her contributions there as the downtown, seemingly doomed from the 1960s to...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Milwaukie, OR
State
Washington State
City
Corvallis, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City candidate: We need a better balance on commission

Dean Scrutton: Vote for a new leadership perspective who works in private sector.I am running for an Oregon City commissioner seat to bring a better balance and new leadership perspective to the city. We need better representation on the commission from leaders who work in the private sector, as well as representation from parents with children in the home. I have spent the past 14 years of my life as a marketing leader in large and small companies, as well as raising two young girls with my wife. I will work hard and serve all residents and businesses to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Candidate: Female representation needed on Happy Valley council

Ana Sarish: Member of advisory committees pledging to bring livability to neighborhoods.I've had boots on the ground living, working and volunteering in Happy Valley for 20 years, and now I'm asking for your vote to become a city councilor. From campaigning door to door to help pass the police levy to serving on several city committees, I'm always looking for new ways to contribute. As president of the Happy Valley Business Alliance and a member of the city's COVID business-relief panel, I have been a part of helping small businesses survive and thrive during some of the toughest times...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Soulflags brings together arts, community in Oregon City

Art Lit Community Center on Main Street focuses on creating opportunities for youth and aspiring artists.Tima Carlson and Heather Warren know that art isn't just paint on canvas — it is also science and math and community and a whole lot more. That is why the two women have opened Soulflags Art Lit Community Center on Main Street in Oregon City. Soulflags is a nonprofit organization focused on creating an opportunity for youth and aspiring artists to be exposed to different art styles and art media. Its mission is to promote artistic expression and entrepreneurship through its community workspace....
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City volunteer: Karla Laws will fight hard as commissioner

Dorothy Dahlsrud: Candidate has proven herself on many advisory committees of city, school district.As a 50-year resident of Oregon City, I have worked for many years to advance the protection and identification of heritage trees in our city, beautify areas with the Oregon City Parks Foundation, and serve my community as an active volunteer. This November, Oregon City residents will choose commission members. I have personally watched the activism and effort of Karla Laws as she goes about her efforts with neighborhood associations, reviewing development for accuracy and impact in general, looking out for our citizens. I am very...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hogan
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Vote for Libra Forde, Clackamas County working families

Tiffany Chapman: Candidate's vast experience in advocating for education as chair of North Clackamas School Board will be a boon.As a former child care worker in Clackamas County, I can't stress enough how important it is to elect Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner. Clackamas County is a child care desert, according to a 2021 Oregon State University Study, with three children for every one spot available in child care centers. There are 1.1 million fewer women in the labor force today, according to a 2022 analysis by the National Women's Law Center than there were before the pandemic,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas River Water hires intern from Lake Oswego

Working in chemical safety project, Rachel Mindt helps ensure resources are available for staffDrinking-water utility Clackamas River Water received a grant from the Special Districts of Oregon to fund 50% of the 160 hours of summer work from Rachel Mindt, a student intern who supported CRW's quality assurance program for chemical safety. Mindt, a sophomore at the University of Idaho studying environmental sciences, is from Lake Oswego, graduating from Lakeridge High School in 2020. Her work provided CRW with extra support to develop a survey to gather information about chemical use in the organization. Mindt also interviewed various employees...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

TriMet seeks comment on bus service improvements, reductions

The regional transit agency is considering changing 80% of its bus service in a 'Forward Together' concept.TriMet is seeking public comment on major changes to its bus service in coming years. The regional transit agency is hoping to expand service by 30%. That includes overall increases in ridership, especially for those with low incomes. But service would also be reduced in areas defined as low-density and higher income. "COVID-19 changed where people go and how they get there. At TriMet, we recognize that we may need to make big changes as a result. As we come out of the...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Poetry Reading#Havingfun#Talk Info#Spoken Word#Questions And Answers#Performance Info#The Episcopal Church#Milwaukie Poetry Series#The Ledding Library
Clackamas Review

Kids nab new comic book on climate change in Milwaukie

'Agents of Project Zero' rally against global warming, taking on intergalactic force called Ipsum.On Sept. 17, PGE hosted a booth at the Milwaukie Farmers Market to debut an educational comic book titled "Climate Keepers: Agents of Project Zero." Funded by PGE and developed by internationally known Milwaukie publisher Dark Horse, the comic book is intended to empower young readers to identify impacts of climate change and think about their role in potential solutions to global warming. Kids who attended the farmers market were among the first worldwide to receive free copies of the book. "This is part of our larger...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Voter: Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk

Mary Sacksteder of Gladstone: It's time for a change after too many errors by incumbent.Please vote for Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk. It's time for Sherry Hall to retire. With too many errors by Sherry, it's time for a change. Catherine McMullen is a voter-focused elections administrator, a lifelong public servant, a champion for voting rights, a community leader. She will restore voter integrity to Clackamas County elections. Mary Sacksteder Gladstone {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College appoints Karin Power to board

State representative take oath of office to fill position formerly held by Greg Chaimov.In taking the oath of office on Sept. 21, Power edged out the other applicant for the vacant position: Deb Barnes, who teaches media and communications for the North Clackamas School District. Chaimov, who left the board position early in order to spend more time with his grandchild in Washington state, is familiar with Power; they lived in the same neighborhood. Power also attended the college's Summer Connections event, which stood out to CCC President Tim Cook who lent his voice in support of Power when asked...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Libra Forde's value for stable housing is personal

Dana Brandon: Candidate understands how governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness.The last few years have been hard on Clackamas families. The disruption of the pandemic strained the safety net, and sadly too many in our community have been left without a home. In times like these, governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless. Programs to help connect people to housing assistance, jobs, child care, health coverage and other essentials make a big difference. That only happens with leadership from the top. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Clackamas Review

Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area

The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area.Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial properties in the Portland metro area were sold recently in transactions facilitated by Kidder Mathews alone, the commercial real estate firm announced September 8. The four transactions totaled more than $80,350,000, according to Kidder Mathews. Two of the properties were sold by Portland-based Allen Properties, and two were purchased. Zach Francis...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Quality of life in Oregon City is on November ballot

Curt Reesor: Denyse McGriff has shown herself to be passionate about issues of importance.With looming highway tolls, expanding urban growth, and a growing housing affordability crisis, Oregon City has more than its share of urgent, quality-of-life issues to deal with in the coming years. Like it or not, change is coming. Powerful state and regional agencies like ODOT and Metro are currently making plans that will dramatically affect our city for decades to come. Now, more than ever, we need leadership at the local level to strongly advocate for us, the residents of Oregon City. As a part of my...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: It's not Sherry Hall's fault printer messed up ballots

Jeff Molinari: Incumbent has earned right to retire at the time of her own choosing.I am appalled at the negative reviews Sherry Hall has been getting since the printer messed up the ballots. Her opponents want to blame her, when actually it was the printer's fault. Campaign on the issues, without attacking the opponent. Sherry has held this office for 20 years. She keeps getting reelected because she has done a phenomenal job. She has earned the right to retire from her position as Clackamas County clerk, at the time of her own choosing. Vote for Sherry Hall for another term. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County again looks to purchase hotel for homeless

Sites near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 now under consideration for transitional housing.Clackamas County officials are researching potential hotels near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 to purchase for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. This project might sound familiar. Last year, Clackamas County Housing Authority staff attempted to move quickly on the Econo Lodge in Jennings Lodge or the Red Fox Motel in Estacada, but these potential purchases fell apart for separate reasons. County officials now have another chance to receive state funding for transitional housing. In September, Clackamas County received Project Turnkey grant commitment, administered by the Oregon Community...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
355
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy