Dortmund's Jude Bellingham can choose between Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid and more, but where should he go?

Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United rather than waiting for City
Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United, despite Pep Guardiola’s belief that he could have been an ideal successor to him at Manchester City.Ten Hag worked under Guardiola during his time in charge of Bayern Munich II, learning from the future City manager at an early stage of his own coaching career.The pair know each other's game well and upon Ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Guardiola suggested that had he not joined United, he could one day replace him at the Etihad."There are a lot that could be here - and I think he could be...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their...
ESPN
Lionel Messi scores stunning free kick as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick and Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner off the bench as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Messi's 28th-minute strike was his seventh of the season in all competitions for PSG this season. He's scored four goals in two games for Argentina on the just-completed international break.
MLS・
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again
On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
WETM
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
Yardbarker
Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best
Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
Report: Real Madrid Will Make A Move For Erling Haaland In 2024
The European Champions will make a move for Manchester City's new star man Erling Haaland in a couple of years.
UEFA・
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: Man Utd boss talks Marcus Rashford, Pep Guardiola, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag has already passed two blockbuster Premier League tests in Liverpool and Arsenal, but the Manchester United manager put it best himself as his side gets ready for the challenge of their fiercest rivals on Sunday afternoon. "This is the biggest, the whole world will be looking at...
Yardbarker
‘It’s not the first time’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool fail to hold out against Brighton
Jurgen Klopp believes that the atmosphere inside Anfield dropped when Liverpool took the lead against Brighton but admitted that he never felt comfortable that his side would hold out for all three points. Brighton silenced all inside L4 after they raced to a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes but the...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano reveals how close Pep Guardiola was to joining Manchester United
While Manuel Pellegrini did an excellent job at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has turned them into perennial title-challengers. The former Barcelona manager is into his sixth season in Manchester, which makes it his longest spell anywhere as a manager, surpassing his record-breaking stint in Catalonia by two years. It is...
Yardbarker
Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage
After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
BBC
Why squad depth could be critical on derby day
This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. City will be without John Stones, and they are...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus players return to training following international break
After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
UEFA・
Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola have taken very different roads to Manchester derby | Jonathan Wilson
Despite their similarities, the two managers have little in common with Ten Hag inheriting a mess at Manchester United
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Barcelona want Ruben Neves in swap deal with Wolves, who seek £50m transfer fee
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca want Neves in...
MLS・
Report: Manchester City Still Waiting for Barcelona Funds After Ferran Torres Deal
Manchester City is still waiting for the final payments from Barcelona regarding Ferran Torres' move to the Catalonian side in the January transfer window
