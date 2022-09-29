ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham can choose between Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid and more, but where should he go?

By Tor-Kristian Karlsen
 3 days ago
The Independent

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United rather than waiting for City

Erik ten Hag has no regrets over joining Manchester United, despite Pep Guardiola’s belief that he could have been an ideal successor to him at Manchester City.Ten Hag worked under Guardiola during his time in charge of Bayern Munich II, learning from the future City manager at an early stage of his own coaching career.The pair know each other's game well and upon Ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Guardiola suggested that had he not joined United, he could one day replace him at the Etihad."There are a lot that could be here - and I think he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Lionel Messi scores stunning free kick as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick and Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner off the bench as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Messi's 28th-minute strike was his seventh of the season in all competitions for PSG this season. He's scored four goals in two games for Argentina on the just-completed international break.
MLS
Yardbarker

Chelsea Star Shares Emotional Response to Playing in Paris Again

On Tuesday, it marked the return of former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva to the Parc des Princes. The Brazil national team was playing an international friendly against Tunisia. Furthermore, Silva was partnered alongside Marquinhos, so it was a walk down memory lane for the Chelsea defender, who left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WETM

Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL

It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best

Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
SOCCER
BBC

Why squad depth could be critical on derby day

This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. C﻿ity will be without John Stones, and they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus players return to training following international break

After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
UEFA

