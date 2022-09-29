Read full article on original website
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 170: Local headlines from 9/28-/9/30
Hecla Mining Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Watts Applaince, and Mad Bomber Brewing Company. Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the Bonners Ferry Herald from Sept. 28-30. Time index:. Intro- 00:00.
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the not-for-profit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators – a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
