Opinion: Libra Forde's value for stable housing is personal

Dana Brandon: Candidate understands how governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness.

The last few years have been hard on Clackamas families. The disruption of the pandemic strained the safety net, and sadly too many in our community have been left without a home.

In times like these, governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless. Programs to help connect people to housing assistance, jobs, child care, health coverage and other essentials make a big difference.

That only happens with leadership from the top. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting Libra Forde for Clackamas County Commission. Libra would bring both professional and lived experience to the county to set clear expectations of what must be done to meet the moment.

Libra was an executive at one of our region's largest nonprofits, working to support families and provide stable housing. This is personal for her, as she and her children experienced homelessness after fleeing an abusive partner. She knows why this work matters and will expect real results.

Libra's opponent, Paul Savas, voted against $44 million in housing and homelessness services in the past four years and delayed the use of regional housing resources in the county. No thanks.

Join me in voting for Libra Forde!

Dana Brandon is a resident of Milwaukie.