ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Libra Forde's value for stable housing is personal

By Dana Brandon
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BH6HC_0iEmOh2U00 Dana Brandon: Candidate understands how governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness.

The last few years have been hard on Clackamas families. The disruption of the pandemic strained the safety net, and sadly too many in our community have been left without a home.

In times like these, governments must step up to help those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless. Programs to help connect people to housing assistance, jobs, child care, health coverage and other essentials make a big difference.

That only happens with leadership from the top. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting Libra Forde for Clackamas County Commission. Libra would bring both professional and lived experience to the county to set clear expectations of what must be done to meet the moment.

Libra was an executive at one of our region's largest nonprofits, working to support families and provide stable housing. This is personal for her, as she and her children experienced homelessness after fleeing an abusive partner. She knows why this work matters and will expect real results.

Libra's opponent, Paul Savas, voted against $44 million in housing and homelessness services in the past four years and delayed the use of regional housing resources in the county. No thanks.

Join me in voting for Libra Forde!

Dana Brandon is a resident of Milwaukie.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Vote mayoral experience by selecting Denyse McGriff

Jerry Herrmann: Opportunities for all should be provided through the consideration of equity.Denyse McGriff is certainly the most experienced candidate for Oregon City mayor. She has served on every committee and community-involvement function that has come forth. Her intimate knowledge of local history, the leaders before us and the opportunities at this junction is second to none. Her skills in collaboration, getting people to work together and her support for functional businesses are foremost. We should look no further than the Downtown Oregon City Association and her contributions there as the downtown, seemingly doomed from the 1960s to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City volunteer: Karla Laws will fight hard as commissioner

Dorothy Dahlsrud: Candidate has proven herself on many advisory committees of city, school district.As a 50-year resident of Oregon City, I have worked for many years to advance the protection and identification of heritage trees in our city, beautify areas with the Oregon City Parks Foundation, and serve my community as an active volunteer. This November, Oregon City residents will choose commission members. I have personally watched the activism and effort of Karla Laws as she goes about her efforts with neighborhood associations, reviewing development for accuracy and impact in general, looking out for our citizens. I am very...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Vote for Libra Forde, Clackamas County working families

Tiffany Chapman: Candidate's vast experience in advocating for education as chair of North Clackamas School Board will be a boon.As a former child care worker in Clackamas County, I can't stress enough how important it is to elect Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner. Clackamas County is a child care desert, according to a 2021 Oregon State University Study, with three children for every one spot available in child care centers. There are 1.1 million fewer women in the labor force today, according to a 2022 analysis by the National Women's Law Center than there were before the pandemic,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City candidate: We need a better balance on commission

Dean Scrutton: Vote for a new leadership perspective who works in private sector.I am running for an Oregon City commissioner seat to bring a better balance and new leadership perspective to the city. We need better representation on the commission from leaders who work in the private sector, as well as representation from parents with children in the home. I have spent the past 14 years of my life as a marketing leader in large and small companies, as well as raising two young girls with my wife. I will work hard and serve all residents and businesses to...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Candidate: Female representation needed on Happy Valley council

Ana Sarish: Member of advisory committees pledging to bring livability to neighborhoods.I've had boots on the ground living, working and volunteering in Happy Valley for 20 years, and now I'm asking for your vote to become a city councilor. From campaigning door to door to help pass the police levy to serving on several city committees, I'm always looking for new ways to contribute. As president of the Happy Valley Business Alliance and a member of the city's COVID business-relief panel, I have been a part of helping small businesses survive and thrive during some of the toughest times...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Voter: Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk

Mary Sacksteder of Gladstone: It's time for a change after too many errors by incumbent.Please vote for Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk. It's time for Sherry Hall to retire. With too many errors by Sherry, it's time for a change. Catherine McMullen is a voter-focused elections administrator, a lifelong public servant, a champion for voting rights, a community leader. She will restore voter integrity to Clackamas County elections. Mary Sacksteder Gladstone {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Quality of life in Oregon City is on November ballot

Curt Reesor: Denyse McGriff has shown herself to be passionate about issues of importance.With looming highway tolls, expanding urban growth, and a growing housing affordability crisis, Oregon City has more than its share of urgent, quality-of-life issues to deal with in the coming years. Like it or not, change is coming. Powerful state and regional agencies like ODOT and Metro are currently making plans that will dramatically affect our city for decades to come. Now, more than ever, we need leadership at the local level to strongly advocate for us, the residents of Oregon City. As a part of my...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Homelessness
Clackamas Review

Voter: Karla Law is a strong supporter of Oregon City citizens

Bob La Salle: As chair of the Elyville Neighborhood Association, commission candidate has challenged the city to do the right thing.Oregon City voters should strongly consider voting for Karla Laws onto the Oregon City Commission. Karla's short on stature, but tall on citizen interests. As chair of the Elyville Neighborhood Association, she has challenged the city to do the right thing by the citizens and gotten city-commission support on issues. If she sees something that isn't right, she digs in to find the details to help make it right. Karla is a strong supporter of citizen interests and has demonstrated that by standing up for her neighborhood issues. As a city commissioner, she will offer a whole new perspective on how commissioners react, respect, and support the citizens. If you want to be heard, vote for Karla Laws for Oregon City commissioner. She listens. Bob La Salle is an Oregon City resident and planning commissioner. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County again looks to purchase hotel for homeless

Sites near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 now under consideration for transitional housing.Clackamas County officials are researching potential hotels near Highway 212 and Interstate 205 to purchase for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. This project might sound familiar. Last year, Clackamas County Housing Authority staff attempted to move quickly on the Econo Lodge in Jennings Lodge or the Red Fox Motel in Estacada, but these potential purchases fell apart for separate reasons. County officials now have another chance to receive state funding for transitional housing. In September, Clackamas County received Project Turnkey grant commitment, administered by the Oregon Community...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas voters will bring Roe rage to ballot box

Planned Parenthood PAC: Elect leaders like Mark Meek who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom.As we mark three months since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon is mobilizing voters who want to elect leaders who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom. We believe no one is free unless they control their bodies, lives and futures. That is why we're doing everything in our power to ensure that voters understand the importance of the midterms and elect champions for sexual and reproductive health at every level of government, including Tina Kotek for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

TriMet seeks comment on bus service improvements, reductions

The regional transit agency is considering changing 80% of its bus service in a 'Forward Together' concept.TriMet is seeking public comment on major changes to its bus service in coming years. The regional transit agency is hoping to expand service by 30%. That includes overall increases in ridership, especially for those with low incomes. But service would also be reduced in areas defined as low-density and higher income. "COVID-19 changed where people go and how they get there. At TriMet, we recognize that we may need to make big changes as a result. As we come out of the...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College appoints Karin Power to board

State representative take oath of office to fill position formerly held by Greg Chaimov.In taking the oath of office on Sept. 21, Power edged out the other applicant for the vacant position: Deb Barnes, who teaches media and communications for the North Clackamas School District. Chaimov, who left the board position early in order to spend more time with his grandchild in Washington state, is familiar with Power; they lived in the same neighborhood. Power also attended the college's Summer Connections event, which stood out to CCC President Tim Cook who lent his voice in support of Power when asked...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City. Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring: • Sisters Fry Bread • Loom with A.C. Ramírez • Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf • Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling • Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC) • A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations • Scavenger hunt for youth The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Karla Laws understands what Oregon City needs

Jerry Herrmann: Commission candidate will push for projects that benefit residents.I've been observing Karla Laws and have played an active part in Oregon City efforts of business, environmental protection and enhancement for over 30 years. Karla got my attention in watching many land-use and city commission presentations in her concerns about livability, infill development and, ultimately, the future of the city. I've been involved from time to time in the Citizens Involvement Committee, and I've always witnessed her participation as not just a member of a neighborhood association, but the active leader of one of Oregon City's important neighborhoods...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas River Water hires intern from Lake Oswego

Working in chemical safety project, Rachel Mindt helps ensure resources are available for staffDrinking-water utility Clackamas River Water received a grant from the Special Districts of Oregon to fund 50% of the 160 hours of summer work from Rachel Mindt, a student intern who supported CRW's quality assurance program for chemical safety. Mindt, a sophomore at the University of Idaho studying environmental sciences, is from Lake Oswego, graduating from Lakeridge High School in 2020. Her work provided CRW with extra support to develop a survey to gather information about chemical use in the organization. Mindt also interviewed various employees...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

Soulflags brings together arts, community in Oregon City

Art Lit Community Center on Main Street focuses on creating opportunities for youth and aspiring artists.Tima Carlson and Heather Warren know that art isn't just paint on canvas — it is also science and math and community and a whole lot more. That is why the two women have opened Soulflags Art Lit Community Center on Main Street in Oregon City. Soulflags is a nonprofit organization focused on creating an opportunity for youth and aspiring artists to be exposed to different art styles and art media. Its mission is to promote artistic expression and entrepreneurship through its community workspace....
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Music, tomatoes: Both types of salsa on tap at Milwaukie garden

Providence hospital expands space for Spanish culinary nutrition, education opportunities.Providence Milwaukie Hospital's Garden of Giving is expanding to support Spanish-language culinary nutrition and gardening education opportunities. The 10,000-square-foot garden was started in 2012 by hospital employees and is now managed by Providence's Community Teaching Kitchen. Gardeners grow more than 20 types of fruits, vegetables and flowers and annually harvest more than 300 pounds of produce for local food pantries. Providence has provided funding to expand this work by introducing patients and community members to gardening basics, culinary nutrition education and diabetes prevention in an immersive training environment, both in-person and...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

18 year old or perennial candidate? Gladstone voters to decide

Key city-council race pits recent high school grad against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Voters for a key city-council race in Gladstone will either elect an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state or a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Public records show that Luke Roberts has not yet voted in an election as an adult, although he was eligible to participate in the May primary. At the time of the primary election, Roberts was preparing to graduate from Gladstone High School, where he had been elected by his underage...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Top-two voting revives Oregon City candidate interest

Paul Wilcox: Prior to reforms, Troutdale likewise had experienced absurdity of having multiple candidates for one position while a single candidate ran unopposed for another position.I read with interest Mr. Wolf's Sept. 12 opinion article promoting Approval Voting as a useful addition to the recently passed top-two voting method. I completely agreed with the "absurdity" of having multiple candidates for one position while a single candidate ran unopposed for another position. That had been a very common occurrence in Troutdale since position voting was implemented in the 1970s. In November 2020, Troutdale voters approved a council-submitted measure returning to top-three...
TROUTDALE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
355
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy