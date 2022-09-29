ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Vote for Libra Forde, Clackamas County working families

By Tiffany Chapman
 3 days ago
Tiffany Chapman: Candidate's vast experience in advocating for education as chair of North Clackamas School Board will be a boon.

As a former child care worker in Clackamas County, I can't stress enough how important it is to elect Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner.

Clackamas County is a child care desert, according to a 2021 Oregon State University Study, with three children for every one spot available in child care centers. There are 1.1 million fewer women in the labor force today, according to a 2022 analysis by the National Women's Law Center than there were before the pandemic, and lack of affordable child care is a big reason for this.

Part of this lack of supply is because child care workers get paid poverty wages, so single-income parents like me can't afford to stay in the field. Libra knows this and will work to make child care more accessible in a way that honors the importance of this work. Her vast experience in advocating for education as chair of the North Clackamas School Board and more will be a boon to creating a Clackamas that works for all families.

A vote for Libra is a vote for Clackamas County working families, women and children.

Tiffany Chapman is a former early educator who lives in Milwaukie.

Oregon City candidate: We need a better balance on commission

