Opinion: It's not Sherry Hall's fault printer messed up ballots

Jeff Molinari: Incumbent has earned right to retire at the time of her own choosing.

I am appalled at the negative reviews Sherry Hall has been getting since the printer messed up the ballots. Her opponents want to blame her, when actually it was the printer's fault.

Campaign on the issues, without attacking the opponent. Sherry has held this office for 20 years. She keeps getting reelected because she has done a phenomenal job. She has earned the right to retire from her position as Clackamas County clerk, at the time of her own choosing.

Vote for Sherry Hall for another term.

Jeff Molinari

Milwaukie